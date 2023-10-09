4 best English players in the world right now (October 2023)

English players are prominent to be adequately skilled, and the nation is widely perceived as one of the most dominant when it comes to football. The Three Lions are presently rated fourth in FIFA's most recent ranking, and the above is a clear description of how strong their national team is.

With the UEFA Euro 2024 set to commence in June next year, numerous English players are currently putting on a show for a chance to cement their spot in the national team, which could guarantee them a chance to play in the same tournament.

On that note, this listicle will rank four of the best English players in the world right now.

#4 Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)

Aston Villa v Everton - Carabao Cup Third Round

One player who deserves some form of recommendation is Ollie Watkins, as he has been firing on all cylinders in front of goal. While he's expected to primarily put the ball in the back of the net, Watkins has proven to be a creative striker as well, as he also created chances for his attacking teammates.

The above is decent because whenever he fails to score, he could add some value in attack. His attacking brilliance has seen him score seven goals and register four assists in 13 games for Aston Villa this season. It's also key to mention that his stellar performance earned him a spot in Gareth Southgate's recent squad, and he's currently in contention to feature for England in their upcoming games against Australia and Italy.

#3 James Maddison (Tottenham Hotspur)

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool FC - Premier League

In what we could term as a career reviving move, James Maddison's switch from Leicester City to Tottenham Hotspur has been fruitful so far, as he's currently rewriting the wrongs in his career.

Keeping every form of sentiments aside, Maddison can be seen as one of the key players behind Spur's current rejuvenation, as his ingenuity has been key for the club.

Maddison has scored two goals, and he has registered five assists in nine appearances for Spurs this season. His brilliant performance has been noticed as he was included in the three lions recent squad for their upcoming games.

#2 Harry Kane (Bayern Munich)

FC Bayern München v Sport-Club Freiburg - Bundesliga

While it takes time for players to adapt to a new club with a new tactical system and players, Harry Kane has been bright in the early months of his career as a Bayern Munich number nine.

The skipper or number nine of England, as widely referred to, has netted nine goals and registered five assists in 10 games across all competitions for Bayern Munich so far. While he's expected to win a much-needed club silverware this season, he has proven to be a consistent player. Hence, he merits his spot on the list.

#1 Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid)

Real Madrid - English player - Jude Bellingham in action

It’s definitely not an easy task to follow the footsteps of top Real Madrid players such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane. But in his early days of his career at the Santiago Bernabéu, Bellingham is looking as if he could become a club legend in the coming years.

The English sensational midfielder has been the light in Real Madrid's attack this season, as he has netted 10 goals and registered three assists in 10 games so far. Similarly, he's the La Liga 2023-24 current top-scorer with eight goals under his belts. Apparently, there's no doubt that he's the most distinguished English player presently in the footballing world.