4 best matches to watch this weekend as club football returns in Europe's major leagues 

In the recent international football break, most nations across Europe contested for a spot to feature in the forthcoming 2024 UEFA Euro competition. In South America, most nations competed against other nations across the continent for a chance to feature in the 2024 Copa America tournament as well.

After a successful round of fixtures in the international football scene, club football is set to resume.

Hence, this listicle will talk about the four best matches to watch this weekend as club football resumes.

#4 Barcelona vs Athletic Club (October 22)

FC Barcelona v Sevilla FC - LaLiga EA Sports

An unbeaten Barcelona will look to extend their unbeaten streak as they welcome Los Leones in La Liga this weekend. Xavi's men have registered 21 points from nine league games, while Athletic Club has obtained 17 points from nine games in the league as well.

However, the potential absence of the Blaugrana's Robert Lewandowski could affect them as they will face a resilient Los Leones defense that has only conceded nine league goals this season.

Similarly, in the absence of Jules Kounde, Barcelona's defense will have to be alert to thwart the attacking threat of Inaki Williams, who has netted four goals and registered two assists in nine league games.

#3 Manchester City vs Brighton and Hove Albion (October 21)

Arsenal FC v Manchester City - Premier League

The Citizens are currently struggling as they've lost their last two league games in a row. However, they could redeem themselves as they welcome Brighton and Hove Albion to the Etihad this weekend.

Manchester City has registered 18 points from eight league games, while the Seagulls have obtained 16 points from eight league games.

However, Rodri's return after completing his suspension can be seen as a good boost for Pep Guardiola in midfield. But they will have to be clinical and defensively sound as they take on an in-form Brighton side that has netted the most goals in the league this season (21).

#2 AC Milan vs Juventus (October 22)

AC Milan v Torino FC - Serie A TIM - football 23-24

In the Serie A, the current league leaders AC Milan will welcome the Old Lady to the San Siro for a classic showdown this weekend.

The Rossoneri has registered 21 points from eight league games, while the Bianconeri has obtained 17 points from eight league games. Based on current form, AC Milan has the upper hand as they've not been defeated in their last six games across all competitions.

Meanwhile, the Old Lady has only conceded six league goals this season. Hence, Olivier Giroud and Christian Pulisic will have to be at their brightest in attack if they intend to get past the Bianconeri defense in this encounter.

#1 Chelsea vs Arsenal (October 21)

Arsenal FC v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League - football 23-24

London rivals Chelsea and Arsenal will go head-to-head this weekend as the Gunners will look to extend their unbeaten run in the league.

The Gunners have secured 20 points from eight league games, while the Blues have only registered 11 points from eight league games. Based on present form, it can be stated that the Gunners are most likely to emerge as the winners as Chelsea has been inconsistent, most especially in the attack.

However, the game could be a big statement-maker for Mauricio Pochettino if Chelsea secures a victory. Meanwhile, a win for Arsenal will boost their confidence in the title race.