Despite Barcelona's early relegation from the UEFA Champions League to the Europa League, they are still arguably one of the most formidable teams in Europe.

The 2022-23 La Liga campaign has been fascinating to watch and several teams have been performing brilliantly thus far.

The Blaugrana are the current league leaders in La Liga with 37 points from 14 games, five points ahead of the current league title holders Real Madrid.

So far, several players in the squad have performed well this campaign in helping their team in securing crucial points in the title race.

As such, this article will look at the current four most in-form Barcelona players of the 2022-23 season so far.

#4 Ferran Torres

The Spaniard is arguably one of Barcelona's best-performing players this season and his presence in the attack has been outstanding so far.

Ferran Torres joined the Blaugrana from Manchester City in January earlier this year.

He has netted two goals in 13 league appearances this season. Similarly, he netted three goals and registered one assist during the group stage of the Champions League competition.

The 22-year-old is Barcelona's second top-scorer across all competitions this season.

Torres is in strong contention to feature for Spain in the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

#3 Ousmane Dembele

The Frenchman struggled with injuries last season but has been clinical in front of goal this season and his contributions have been pivotal in attack.

Ousmane Dembele has netted four goals and has registered five assists in 14 league games this season. Furthermore, he scored one goal and registered two assists during the group stage of the Champions League competition.

The 25-year-old impressive run of form put him in strong contention to feature for France at the World Cup. He also remains a key player in attack for Xavi Hernandez.

#2 Marc-André ter Stegen

The Germany international is arguably one of the most in-form goalkeepers in Europe this season and his presence in goal has been pivotal for Barcelona.

Barcelona's poor run of form in the Champions League saw him concede 10 goals in five games during the group stage. However, Ter Stegen has kept 11 clean sheets in 14 La Liga appearances so far.

His outstanding performance put him in a key position to feature for Germany in the World Cup ahead of Manuel Neuer.

#1 Robert Lewandowski

The Polish striker is currently the most in-form Barca player so far this season and his contributions in attack have been immense.

Lewandowski has netted 13 goals and has registered four assists in 14 league games so far. Similarly, he netted five goals in five appearances during the group stage of the Champions League competition.

The 34-year-old is arguably one of the most in-form strikers currently in the footballing world.

