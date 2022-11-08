4 best-performing goalkeepers in Europe's top five leagues this season 

Goalkeepers in every football club are very important and their displays between the sticks are crucial to the team's fortunes.

The ongoing 2022-23 campaign across Europe's top five leagues has been highly competitive and we have witnessed some decent performances by various title contenders in their respective domestic leagues.

Meanwhile, several domestic leagues across Europe are a few days away from going into a break due to the upcoming Qatar 2022 World Cup competition.

So far this season, a number of goalkeepers have performed excellently, with their performances having secured crucial points for their teams.

On that note, let's take a look at the four best-performing goalkeepers in Europe's top five leagues this season.

#4 Ivan Provedel - Lazio

SS Lazio v Spezia Calcio - Serie A 2022-23 campaign

Ivan Provedel has been in sublime form this season, with his displays massively helping Lazio's cause.

The Italian has conceded just eight goals, keeping eight clean sheets in 13 Serie A appearances in the ongoing campaign. Furthermore, he kept one clean sheet in six Europa League group-stage appearances.

The 28-year-old is currently the goalkeeper with the highest number of clean sheets to his name in Serie A this season and remains a key member of Lazio's squad.

#3 Marc-Andre ter Stegen - Barcelona

Valencia CF v FC Barcelona - LaLiga Santander

Marc-Andre ter Stegen’s performance has been immense in goal for Barcelona this season.

He has conceded only four goals and has kept 11 clean sheets in 13 La Liga appearances in the 2022-23 campaign.

FC Barcelona @FCBarcelona Marc ter Stegen does it again!



13 games

11 clean sheets Marc ter Stegen does it again!13 games11 clean sheets https://t.co/Z42ESx7vRm

The Germany international, however, failed to keep any clean sheets in five UEFA Champions League games as Barca were knocked out of the group stage. But his outstanding performance in La Liga justifies his inclusion on the list.

The 30-year-old has not conceded a goal in his last seven games at the Camp Nou and remains a key player in goal for Barcelona.

#2 Ederson Moraes - Manchester City

Manchester City goalkeeper v Nottingham Forest - Premier League

The Brazilian is arguably one of the best-performing goalkeepers in Europe's top five leagues this season. His presence in goal has been hugely significant for Manchester City.

Ederson has conceded 12 goals and has kept six clean sheets in 13 Premier League games. Furthermore, he kept four clean sheets in four Champions League appearances.

A Fan With a Gun @afanwithagun Ramsdale is joint top with Ederson and Nick Pope all on 6 six clean sheets.. Ramsdale is joint top with Ederson and Nick Pope all on 6 six clean sheets.. https://t.co/KL8IYiYyij

Given his impressive form across competitions, he might feature in goal for Brazil ahead of Alisson Becker at the upcoming Qatar World Cup.

#1 Mark Flekken - SC Freiburg

VfB Stuttgart v Sport-Club Freiburg - Bundesliga

The Dutchman has arguably been the best goalkeeper in Europe's top five leagues this season, with his performances being pivotal for Freiburg.

Mark Flekken has conceded 13 goals and has kept eight clean sheets in 13 Bundesliga appearances in the ongoing campaign. He also managed three shutouts in five Europa League games.

SEG Football @SEG_Football



Mark Flekken and @SCFreiburg continue their spectacular season with another 2-0 win to move into second place in the 🤩 We are still dreaming!Mark Flekken and @SCFreiburg continue their spectacular season with another 2-0 win to move into second place in the @Bundesliga_EN 🤩 We are still dreaming!💯 Mark Flekken and @SCFreiburg continue their spectacular season with another 2-0 win to move into second place in the @Bundesliga_EN. https://t.co/Kq4XbtL35V

The 29-year-old goalkeeper has played a key role behind Freiburg currently occupying the second spot in the Bundesliga standings.

Flekken’s decent performance put him in strong contention to feature in goal for the Netherlands in the forthcoming World Cup.

