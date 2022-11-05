4 best-performing managers in Europe this season so far (2022-23)

Managers are as important as the players in any football club and are often held responsible for their team's performances. Over the years, managers have been sacked if their teams failed to perform and this has increased the pressure on them to deliver.

So far, we have witnessed some brilliant displays by several managers, who have helped their sides achieve some impressive results this season. The 2022-23 campaign will break this month ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Here's a look at the top four performing managers in Europe so far this season.

#4 Carlo Ancelotti (Real Madrid)

Real Madrid v Shakhtar Donetsk: Group F - UEFA Champions League

Carlo Ancelotti has been one of the best-performing managers in Europe this season and his Real Madrid side's consistency is commendable.

The Italian has guided his team to 10 wins and two draws in their opening 12 games in La Liga this season. Los Blancos are yet to record a defeat in the league under Ancelotti this season.

Real Madrid also picked up 13 points from six UEFA Champions League group-stage games to book their place in the Round of 16. They won four of these fixtures and also registered one draw and a loss.

Real Madrid's 5-1 win over Celtic on 2 November was the Italian's 103rd win in the UEFA Champions League and he's currently the manager with the most wins in the competition’s history.

Ancelotti's managerial work has been outstanding as Real Madrid are the current La Liga leaders. It will be interesting to see if he can help his team retain the league trophy.

#3 Christophe Galtier (Paris Saint-Germain)

Juventus v Paris Saint-Germain: Group H - UEFA Champions League

The Frenchman joined Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) before the start of the 2022-23 campaign and his team's performances have been outstanding so far.

The Parisians have registered 11 wins and two draws in their opening 13 league games this season. Furthermore, Galtier is yet to oversee a defeat across all competitions as PSG manager.

PSG picked up 14 points from six games in the group stage of the Champions League and have booked their place in the Round of 16. The Ligue 1 giants won four of their group-stage fixtures and also registered two draws.

Galtier's ability to bring the best out of the attacking trio of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar is commendable as this is an area former manager Mauricio Pochettino struggled with. It will be fascinating to see if the 56-year-old can guide his side to the Champions League trophy this season.

⋆𝗡𝗲𝘆𝗺𝗼𝗹𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲 🇧🇷 @Neymoleque



🏟️ 18 Games

14 Goals

10 Assists



24 G/A in 18 games (1.33)



Neymar under Pochettino:



🏟️ 47 Games

21 Goals

14 Assists



35 G/A in 47 games (0.74) Neymar under Galtier:🏟️ 18 Games14 Goals10 Assists24 G/A in 18 games (1.33)Neymar under Pochettino:🏟️ 47 Games21 Goals14 Assists35 G/A in 47 games (0.74) Neymar under Galtier:🏟️ 18 Games⚽️ 14 Goals🅰️ 10 Assists24 G/A in 18 games (1.33)Neymar under Pochettino:🏟️ 47 Games⚽️ 21 Goals🅰️ 14 Assists35 G/A in 47 games (0.74) https://t.co/GMSZuv34Zq

#2 Mikel Arteta (Arsenal)

Arsenal FC v FC Zürich: Group A - UEFA Europa League

The Premier League is arguably the most competitive football league in Europe and Mikel Arteta's managerial performances as Arsenal boss this season have been exceptional.

Arteta's side have registered 10 wins, one draw and one defeat in 12 league games this season. Furthermore, the Gunners are currently atop the Premier League table with 31 points.

Arsenal also picked up 15 points from six games in the group stage of the UEFA Europa League after winning five games and losing one.

The Spaniard is one of the contenders for the Premier League 'Manager of the Month' award for October. Arsenal fans will hope Arteta can guide the north London outfit to their first Premier League trophy since 2004.

#1 Luciano Spalletti (Napoli)

US Cremonese v SSC Napoli - Serie A -Napoli Managers brief

The Italian is arguably the best-performing manager in Europe and the manner in which he has transformed Napoli is outstanding. Spalletti's team have registered 10 wins and two draws in 12 league games so far. Furthermore, Napoli have not registered a defeat in Serie A this season.

Napoli also topped their group in the Champions League after picking up 15 points from six games. They have booked their spot in the next round of the competition after registering five wins and one loss.

Spalletti was recently named the Serie A 'Manager of the Month' for October.

