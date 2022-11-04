The midfield is the engine room of the team and is also the link between attack and defense. Furthermore, midfielders are widely regarded as the creative outlet of any football side.

The ongoing 2022-23 campaign across the top-five European leagues has been highly competitive, with several teams having performed excellently well so far.

As such, this article will look at the four best-performing midfielders in Europe so far this season.

Without further ado, let's look at them.

#4 James Maddison - Leicester City

James Maddison - Leicester City v Crystal Palace - Premier League 2022-23 campaign

Despite Leicester City's poor run of form this season, the Englishman is one of the club's stand-out performers whose contributions have been pivotal for Brendan Rodgers' side.

James Maddison has netted six goals and registered two assists in 11 Premier League appearances in the 2022-23 campaign.

The 25-year-old has been involved in 15 goals in his last 14 Premier League appearances.

LiveScore @livescore



10 Goals

5 Assists



#LEIMCI James Maddison has been involved in 15 goals in his last 14 Premier League appearances 🦊10 Goals5 Assists James Maddison has been involved in 15 goals in his last 14 Premier League appearances 🦊💥⚽️ 10 Goals🎯 5 Assists#LEIMCI https://t.co/p4bza67v9s

His resurgence and impressive form in recent weeks has put him in strong contention in the race to be among England's selected players for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

It will be interesting to see if Gareth Southgate picks him.

#3 Federico Valverde - Real Madrid

Federico Valverde - Real Madrid CF v FC Barcelona - LaLiga Santander 2022-23 campaign

The Uruguay international has arguably been the best performing midfielder in La Liga this season. His presence has been pivotal behind Real Madrid currently occupying the top spot in the league table.

Federico Valverde has netted six goals and registered two assists in 12 La Liga appearances in the ongoing campaign. Furthermore, the 24-year-old has two goals and as many assists in five Champions League games.

Valverde has either netted a goal or registered an assist in his last five appearances for Real Madrid across competitions.

Footy Accumulators @FootyAccums



vs Celtic

vs Girona

vs Sevilla

vs Elche

vs Barcelona



Unplayable right now Fede Valverde in his last 5 games for Madrid:vs Celticvs Gironavs Sevillavs Elchevs BarcelonaUnplayable right now Fede Valverde in his last 5 games for Madrid:🅰️⚽️ vs Celtic🅰️ vs Girona⚽️ vs Sevilla⚽️ vs Elche⚽️ vs BarcelonaUnplayable right now 🇺🇾🇺🇾🇺🇾 https://t.co/aF9qJ7cwEd

His impressive form is commendable and he remains a key player for Uruguay in the upcoming World Cup competition.

#2 Jamal Musiala - Bayern Munich

FC Bayern München v FC Internazionale: Group C - UEFA Champions League 2022-23 campaign

The youngster is arguably one of the best midfielders in Europe right now and his performances for Bayern Munich have been outstanding.

Jamal Musiala has registered seven goals and five assists in 11 Bundesliga appearances for the Bavarians this season. He also has two assists to his name in five Champions League matches.

OptaFranz @OptaFranz 3 – Three out of the four U20 players with the most goals scored in all comps for teams from Europe’s big five leagues in 2022-23 play in the Bundesliga:



- Jamal Musiala 10



- Jude Bellingham 9



- Elye Wahi 6



- Youssoufa Moukoko 4



Future. 3 – Three out of the four U20 players with the most goals scored in all comps for teams from Europe’s big five leagues in 2022-23 play in the Bundesliga:- Jamal Musiala 10- Jude Bellingham 9- Elye Wahi 6- Youssoufa Moukoko 4Future. https://t.co/T0asjpNjs0

The 19-year-old is the highest scoring U-20 player across Europe's top-five leagues this season, netting 10 goals in all competitions.

Musiala remains a key player in the midfield for Bayern Munich and is most likely to be selected in Germany's squad for the Qatar World Cup.

#1 Kevin De Bruyne - Manchester City

Manchester City v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

The Belgium international has arguably been the best midfielder in Europe this season, with his consistency being second to none.

Kevin De Bruyne has netted three goals and set up nine more in 12 Premier League appearances this season. He has also registered three assists in four Champions League games.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK No Premier League player has more goal contributions than Kevin De Bruyne in 2022 No Premier League player has more goal contributions than Kevin De Bruyne in 2022 🌟 https://t.co/3gSgm0CSfx

His numbers and consistency over the years have been terrific and he remains a key player for Pep Guardiola's team. De Bruyne will also be one of Belgium's key players in the upcoming World Cup.

Poll : 0 votes