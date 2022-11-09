4 best-performing midfielders in La Liga this season (2022-23)

Midfield is a crucial position for any team, as it is also the stabilizing link between attack and defense. Decades ago, midfielders were not tasked with providing goals and assists. But as the football world evolves, their duties expand.

The La Liga 2022-23 campaign has been outstanding and we have witnessed some decent performances by several title contenders in the league so far.

Barcelona are the current league leaders, registering 37 points from 14 games, while Real Madrid, Athletic Bilbao and Atletico Madrid complete the top four spots in the standings. Celta Vigo, Cadiz CF and Elche are in the relegation zone of the league table.

Meanwhile, several midfielders have performed excellently well for their respective teams. On that note, we take a look at four of the best-performing midfielders in La Liga so far this season.

#4 Ansu Fati (Barcelona)

Valencia CF v FC Barcelona - LaLiga Santander

The Spaniard has been brilliant in midfield and his contributions in the attack have been pivotal for Barcelona as they are the current La Liga leaders.

Fati has netted three goals and has registered three assists in 14 league appearances this season.

Stats24 @_Stats24



Robert Lewandowski - 18

Ousmane Dembele - 4

Ferran Torres - 5

Ansu Fati - 3

Pedri - 2



Lewandowski just keep going Most goals for FC Barcelona in all competitions this seasonRobert Lewandowski - 18Ousmane Dembele - 4Ferran Torres - 5Ansu Fati - 3Pedri - 2Lewandowski just keep going Most goals for FC Barcelona in all competitions this season 💪▪️ Robert Lewandowski - 18⚽️▪️ Ousmane Dembele - 4⚽️▪️ Ferran Torres - 5⚽️▪️ Ansu Fati - 3⚽️▪️ Pedri - 2⚽️Lewandowski just keep going 🇵🇱🔥 https://t.co/xkKg8IMsOZ

The 20-year-old is one of the youngsters who is in contention to feature for Spain in the forthcoming World Cup and it will be interesting to see if he is included in the squad.

#3 Alex Baena (Villareal)

The Spaniard has been outstanding in midfield and his contributions in the final third of the pitch have been immense.

Baena has netted four goals and has registered one assist in 12 league appearances so far. Furthermore, he has netted four goals in five games in the Europa Conference League this season.

FotMob @FotMob Villarreal's Álex Baena leads the way in our FotMob Player Ratings for the Europa Conference League.



AZ, Nice and Slovan Bratislava are also well represented in our top 10. Villarreal's Álex Baena leads the way in our FotMob Player Ratings for the Europa Conference League.AZ, Nice and Slovan Bratislava are also well represented in our top 10. #UECL 📈 Villarreal's Álex Baena leads the way in our FotMob Player Ratings for the Europa Conference League. AZ, Nice and Slovan Bratislava are also well represented in our top 10. #UECL https://t.co/spkeQr2j4Z

The 21-year-old remains a crucial player for Villareal in midfield and it will be fascinating to see if he will be able to maintain consistency this season.

#2 Brais Mendez (Real Sociedad)

RC Celta de Vigo v Rayo Vallecano - La Liga Santander

The Spaniard has been sharp in attack and his vision in the final third of the pitch has been fruitful for Real Sociedad.

Mendez has netted five goals and has registered two assists in 13 La Liga appearances this season. Furthermore, he has registered three direct goal involvements in the Europa League this season.

The 25-year-old decent performance put him in strong contention to feature for Spain in the forthcoming World Cup competition. It will be interesting to see if he remains consistent this season.

#1 Federico Valverde (Real Madrid)

Real Madrid CF v FC Barcelona - LaLiga Santander 2022-23 season

The Uruguayan is arguably the most in-form midfielder in the league this season and his intuition has been fruitful for Real Madrid.

Valverde has netted six goals and has registered two assists in 13 La Liga appearances so far. Furthermore, he has registered two goals and two assists in five Champions League appearances.

TC @totalcristiano Fede Valverde this season: 8 goals, 5 assists. Fede Valverde this season: 8 goals, 5 assists. https://t.co/GbmYkkcKyf

He is the joint highest-scoring Real Madrid player, together with Vinicius Junior in the league this season.

The 24-year-old brilliant performance put him in strong contention to feature for Uruguay in the forthcoming World Cup and his fine form will be pivotal for the national team in the tournament.

Brazil have announced their final 26-man squad for the FIFA World Cup! Click here

Poll : 0 votes