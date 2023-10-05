4 best-performing Premier League managers right now (October 2023)

The home of competition can be seen as an immaculate description of the Premier League, as the league is best known for stunning results and intense competition among world-class players.

To be a successful manager in the above league requires an adequate level of tactical mastery and professionalism, as several renowned managers around the world have struggled in the Premier League. Due to the fact that there are numerous powerful underdog teams that could upset the big-name teams.

It's also worthy to highlight that the job of managing a Premier League team is getting difficult as the day goes by. However, amidst all the difficulty, there are several Premier League managers that have been excellent as their teams have been phenomenal in the ongoing 2023-24 Premier League campaign.

Hence, this listicle will list and rank four of the best-performing managers in the Premier League right now.

#4 Roberto De Zerbi (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Brighton & Hove Albion v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League

What a tremendous job that the Italian is doing at Brighton, as he has modified the playing pattern of the club to be one of the most elegant in the Premier League.

The above has made Brighton to be perceived as one of the healthiest powerhouses in the league, as the Seagulls are presently enjoying one of their most wonderful beginning to a Premier League campaign. In the Premier League this season, Brighton has won five and lost two out of the seven league games that they've played.

They are also ranked sixth in the league's standings with 15 points under their belts. Lastly, De Zerbi's team have scored the most goals in the Premier League 2023-24 campaign (19). The above is an apparent description of how good the manager has been.

#3 Pep Guardiola (Manchester City)

RB Leipzig v Manchester City: Group G - UEFA Champions League 2023/24

In Pep Guardiola's circumstance, it's often believed that he would fulfill, given the fantastic squad depth and virtue that he has at his disposal.

Nonetheless, he needs to be credited because despite selling some of his key players such as Riyad Mahrez and Ilkay Gundogan together with the absence of Kevin De Bruyne which is due to a thigh injury, the Spaniard has been able to bring out the best from his usable squad once again.

Manchester City has won six and lost one out of their opening seven league games. Also, they have registered 18 points, and they are the current leaders in the standings. With that being said, there's a need to compliment Pep Guardiola for his viscosity.

#2 Mikel Arteta (Arsenal)

Arsenal FC v PSV Eindhoven: Group B - UEFA Champions League 2023/24

To build a reliable squad is not a one-day job, and the above can best describe Mikel Arteta's story at Arsenal despite the overwhelming grade of rivalry in the league. With the above being stated, there's a necessity to acknowledge that Arteta has been fulfilling his tactical mandate, both on and off the pitch, in the last two seasons.

The Gunners' manager has been able to revamp the subsisting squad to be one of the most substantial in the league and beyond, as Arsenal have not recorded a defeat in the league this season, winning five and drawing two out of the seven games that they have played. Finally, the Gunners have registered 17 points in the league, and they are currently ranked third in the standings.

#1 Ange Postecoglou (Tottenham Hotspur)

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool FC - 2023-24 campaign

As the manager of Tottenham Hotspur, the modification that has been seen in the last few weeks is meritorious.

Despite losing Harry Kane, who was principally cited as the spine of the squad, Postecoglou has been apt to put his tactical understanding to extraordinary effect, and this has revamped the results of the team within a short period of his management.

Spurs are yet to lose a league game this season, as they have won five and drawn two out of seven league games. Correspondingly, they are presently ranked second on the table and have registered 17 points out of a feasible 21 points.

Given his immediate effect on the team despite the point that this is his first season in the league, he's precisely the most in-form manager right now.