4 big-name players that have underperformed in Europe's top five leagues so far (2023-24)

Big-name players are often accorded more responsibilities in their respective teams, and they are sometimes expected to be the game changers in a difficult situation.

Going back in time in Europe, players such as Lionel Messi, Wayne Rooney and David Villa were cherished as big-name players as their presence on the pitch could change a team's result.

While most big-name players are already topping the front pages of various newspapers and magazines this season, some big-name players have failed to announce themselves as their overall performance has been unsatisfactory.

This analysis will evaluate four big-name players that have underperformed in Europe's top five leagues this season.

#4 Jack Grealish (Manchester City)

RB Leipzig v Manchester City: Group G - UEFA Champions League 2023/24

In Manchester City, there's no doubt that Jack Grealish is a player of good quality and vision in attack. Although, the Birmingham-born winger has failed to impress Pep Guardiola and the Citizens supporters in the current campaign.

When you go through the Citizens' starting XI in the Premier League so far, you would notice that Jeremy Doku and Phil Foden are presently preferred on the flanks over Grealish, and this has led to a significant reduction in his game time.

By assessment, Grealish has only featured in four out of Manchester City's eight league games this season. Even if he has registered an assist in the league, his drop in form is worrying.

#3 Borja Iglesias (Real Betis)

CA Osasuna v Real Betis - LaLiga Santander

Last season, one player that dominated the La Liga scoresheet with 15 goals in 35 league games was Borja Iglesias.

However, in the current season, it's looking as if the forward has lost his form as he has been inaccurate in front of goal. In six La Liga appearances so far, Iglesias has failed to find the back of the net. Similarly, he's yet to open his scoring account for Real Betis this season.

While there's still enough time for him to make amends in attack, he could be dropped out of the starting XI if he fails to improve.

#2 Ousmane Dembele (Paris Saint-Germain)

Newcastle United FC v Paris Saint-Germain: Group F - UEFA Champions League 2023/24

Joining PSG from Blaugrana last summer was his ultimate goal. However, the Vernon-born winger has been unconvincing in his early days at the Parc des Princes. Despite delivering two assists in seven league games, his overall input as a right-winger has been poor compared to that of Kylian Mbappe on the left-wing.

He's yet to score both in the league and in the UEFA Champions League.

#1 Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

Big-name - Rashford - Manchester United v Crystal Palace - Premier League

Marcus Rashford has been a shadow of himself in attack this season.

The left-winger has been guilty of frittering chances, as he has only scored one goal and registered one assist in eight league appearances this season. Similarly, his body language on the pitch has been off as numerous Manchester United supporters have clamored for him to be dropped out of the starting XI.

The Red Devil's bad run of form could also be connected to his attacking inconsistency, as he's one of the spines of the club's tactical set-up.