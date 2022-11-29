4 big-name players who are yet to light up the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is still going strong with the group stage phase almost coming to a conclusion.

So far, the likes of Brazil, France and Spain, among others, have proved to be serious contenders for the tournament.

As for the players, a few have risen to the occasion in Qatar, including Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Cody Gakpo and the likes.

But for some, the 2022 World Cup hasn't really been an avenue for them to shine. Some otherwise world-class names have struggled to get going. This article will take a look at four high-profile players who are yet to be at their best in the tournament.

#4 Eden Hazard - Belgium

Belgium v Morocco: Group F - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

The Red Devils captain is one of the numerous Belgian players who have underperformed so far at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Eden Hazard has looked far from his individual best in his two games for Belgium against Canada and Morocco in Group F.

His last outing in the 2-0 defeat against the Atlas Lions summed up his poor performance in the competition. He was easily pocketed by Achraf Hakimi and failed to produce any form of creativity for Belgium.

While many were hopeful that Hazard would relaunch his career at the World Cup in Qatar, in reality, such hopes are now looking uncertain.

GOAL @goal Eden Hazard knows he isn't what he used to be Eden Hazard knows he isn't what he used to be 😔 https://t.co/2xTbJwsCWu

The former Chelsea winger was one of the best players at the 2018 World Cup in Russia. However, a drop in form at club level with Real Madrid has seen Hazard lose the spark and class that he once had four years ago.

#3 Harry Kane - England

Kane against USA: Group B - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Another player who is currently struggling to make an impact at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar is England striker Harry Kane.

The Tottenham Hotspur striker is currently without a goal in his two appearances for England, despite his national team scoring six goals in the tournament so far.

Although he grabbed an assist in England's opening Group B game against Iran, he struggled to perform against the United States of America as the Three Lions labored to a 0-0 draw.

Harry Kane @HKane We know we can be better than we were tonight but a good clean sheet and we’re in a good position in the group. 🦁🦁🦁 We know we can be better than we were tonight but a good clean sheet and we’re in a good position in the group. 🦁🦁🦁 https://t.co/18Sh3KhJY4

Kane is widely regarded as one of the best strikers in the world. It is however a big surprise that he hasn't yet found the back of the net in Qatar.

Interestingly, the striker won the Golden Boot award during the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. He scored an impressive total of six goals during his debut World Cup campaign.

#2 Thomas Muller - Germany

Muller played 70 minutes for Germany against Spain in Group E

The German national team are currently one of the biggest sides that have widely under-performed at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Their poor form can be attributed to the inability of some of their key players to step up in the competition for Germany.

One such player who hasn't been at his best for Die Mannschaft in Qatar so far is Bayern Munich forward Thomas Muller.

The veteran has struggled to exert his dominance in Germany's two Group E games against Japan and Spain.

The 2010 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot winner is currently without a goal at the competition. Muller won the award in South Africa after scoring a total of five goals in the tournament.

LiveScore @livescore Thomas Muller's World Cup record 🤯 Thomas Muller's World Cup record 🤯 https://t.co/HK2xdUGjW0

Germany are currently on the brink of being eliminated in the group stages of the ongoing World Cup. Muller will need to step up if his country stands a chance of qualifying for the Round of 16.

#1 Kevin De Bruyne - Belgium

De Bruyne aagainst Canada: Group F - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

The Manchester City midfielder is currently one of the highest-profile players at the ongoing FIFA World Cup.

Despite the pedigree that Kevin De Bruyne possesses, the midfielder is still yet to light-up the competition with Belgium.

His two performances in Belgium's two Group F games against Canada and Morocco have been a shadow of his form with Manchester City.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Kevin De Bruyne said Belgium have 'no chance' to win the World Cup Kevin De Bruyne said Belgium have 'no chance' to win the World Cup 😳 https://t.co/CAmQQHALum

De Bruyne, who has 10 assists in 14 league games for the Cityzens this season, is currently without a goal or an assist at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He also labeled his national team as being "too old" to win the tournament this year.

Get Brazil vs Switzerland Live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will top Group B in FIFA World Cup 2022? England USA Wales Iran 509 votes