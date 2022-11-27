“No chance, we’re too old” – Kevin De Bruyne makes honest admission about Belgium’s title hopes at 2022 FIFA World Cup

Kevin De Bruyne has claimed that Belgium are not the favorites to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup due to the squad being too old.

The Belgian Red Devils have the sixth-oldest squad in Qatar when the average of the team is taken into account. Toby Alderweireld (33) and Jan Vertonghen (35) are two of their most important players in defense.

De Bruyne (31), Dries Mertens (35), and Eden Hazard (31) are also in their 30s. They beat Canada 1-0 via a goal from Michy Batshuayi in the 44th minute, but the performance was drab and uninspired.

When asked if Belgium could lift the 2022 FIFA World Cup trophy, the Manchester City midfielder told the Guardian (h/t Eurosport):

"No chance, we’re too old. I think our chance was 2018. We have a good team, but it is ageing. We lost some key players. We have some good new players coming, but they are not at the level other players were in 2018. I see us more as outsiders.”

Vincent Kompany, Thomas Vermaelen, Nacer Chadli, and Marouane Fellaini are some of the notable names that were present in the 2018 edition but did not make the plane to Qatar.

Belgium has an element of youth with Jeremy Doku (20), Lois Openda (22), Charles De Ketelaere (22), and Arthur Theate (22) present in their 26-man squad. But as De Bruyne pointed out, they are not at the level of the players who featured for the nation in Russia.

De Bruyne is perhaps being modest with his words in order to take some pressure off his teammates. It is true that players like Hazard, Mertens, Witsel, Vertonghen, and Alderweireld were fitter and more agile in the last edition. But that doesn't mean they are any less of a threat.

Belgium set for Morocco test in next 2022 FIFA World Cup group game

Belgium are all set to take on Morocco in their second 2022 FIFA World Cup group game on 27 November.

The value of three points in an opening game is something teams must not take for granted given Argentina and Germany's hiccups in their openers. A win against the African nation would confirm manager Roberto Martinez's side's place in the last 16.

They face Croatia in their final 2022 FIFA World Cup group game on 1 December. The clash against the 2018 World Cup runners-up has been billed as their toughest test on paper in this group.

But they could make their lives a whole lot easier with a win against Morocco, who drew their opening game 0-0 against Croatia.

