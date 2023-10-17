4 big-name teams in Europe's major leagues that have performed poorly so far (2023-24)

The 2023-24 campaign in Europe's major leagues is hastily getting to its midpoint. While big-name clubs such as the invariant Arsenal, Real Madrid, Tottenham Hotspur and Bayer Leverkusen have begun their campaigns on a much more remarkable note, there are numerous big-name teams that have performed poorly thus far.

This has heightened the pressure on the managers of these clubs to deliver, as they could be given their marching orders if the results don't improve in the long run.

Thus, this writing will talk about four big-name teams in Europe's major leagues that have underperformed in the 2023-24 season so far.

#4 Lazio

SS Lazio v Atalanta BC - Serie A TIM - Europe 23-24

Going by the tradition in Serie A, Biancocelesti is one of the most prominent clubs. However, Lazio has failed to enlist itself as one of the potent forces in the league so far.

Biancocelesti have registered only 10 points from eight league games, and they are likewise ranked 13th in the Serie A rankings. However, they've been somewhat satisfactory in the UEFA Champions League, as they have obtained four points from two games in Group E.

Nonetheless, Lazio will still have to wake up if they intend to secure a top-four spot in the league this season.

#3 Chelsea

Burnley FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League - Europe 23-24

To remain consistent after carrying out a massive squad overhaul is definitely not an easy task. This is clearly the case for the Blues, as they have been inconsistent in the Premier League so far. Chelsea has only recorded 11 points from eight league games despite their absence from a major European competition this season. Similarly, they are ranked 11th in the league standings.

#2 Manchester United

Manchester United v Brentford FC - Premier League - Europe 23-24

The Red Devils have been unconvincing in multiple competitions that they have featured in so far. First, they have only registered 12 points from eight league games, and they are ranked 10th in the Premier League table.

Likewise, they have been beaten twice in two games in the UCL. Hence, they are the bottom team in the Group A standings. While they could blame their poor start on the absence of some of their key players, they need to improve if they intend to rewrite their wrongs in the coming weeks.

#1 Olympique Lyonnais

Lyon - 2023-24 campaign - Europe

One big-name club that has underperformed the most so far is Lyon. The above is established on the notion that they are presently in the relegation zone in the Ligue 1 rankings.

Les Gones have only registered three points from eight league games this season, and they are presently ranked 17th in the league's standings. This is a detailed indication of how bad they've been. However, it's expected that the experienced players in the squad such as Corentin Tolisso, Alexandre Lacazette and Nicolas Tagliafico will help the club bounce back.