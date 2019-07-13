4 biggest winners from Antoine Griezmann's transfer to Barcelona

Griezmann is now officially a Barcelona player

Antoine Griezmann is officially as Barcelona player, with the Catalans having paid off his release clause to the tune of €120m.

The move has been a long time in the making and despite all the shenanigans involved, it was always a matter of when and not if Griezmann would become a Blaugrana.

As expected, such a gargantuan transfer would have far-reaching ramifications in the footballing world and in this piece, we shall be highlighting the four biggest winners from Griezmann's move to Barcelona.

#1 Antoine Griezmann

Antoine Griezmann's transfer represents an excellent opportunity for the Frenchman to advance his career in all ramifications.

For starters, there are guaranteed to be at least a trophy or two every season at Nou Camp and the winning of trophies ranks very high on the bucket list of every footballer, more so those at the highest level.

On his day, Antoine Griezmann is easily among the top seven forwards in the world and has two Ballon d'Or top-five finishes in his bag, but for a player of his ability, his trophy haul is rather scanty.

At 28 years of age, Griezmann has won just three major honors, all of which were won in the last 13 months and this is a rather poor return for a player who ranks among the very best in the business.

His move to Barcelona offers him the chance to rectify this anomaly, as for all of Atletico Madrid's progress in recent years, they have only one Europa League and UEFA Super Cup to show for the last five seasons and have found it difficult to wrest top spot from the Blaugrana domestically.

Also, Griezmann is bound to profit from Barcelona's global appeal and if he steps up to the plate; he would see a massive spike in his popularity and concordantly marketability.

If things go according to plan for Griezmann, his move to Barcelona would be a win-win on a personal level for him and he would be hoping to reap the dividends of his mega transfer.

