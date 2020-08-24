4 center backs that Manchester United should target

Manchester United endured a mixed season in their last campaign. Despite finishing third in the league, defensive errors in cup competitions cost them dearly.

A record £80m fee was splashed on Harry Maguire to partner Victor Lindelof, and it has not had the desired impact. Maguire lacks pace and Lindelof has struggled physically and aerially.

A sustained title challenge without a top-class defence is impossible. The impact of signings Virgil Van Dijk and Aymeric Laporte for Liverpool and Manchester City respectively was clear.

The two players transformed their sides immediately and were key to their teams' league performances. If Manchester United wants to realistically have a shot at the league next season, a dominant, top-class central defender will be absolutely essential. As Sir Alex Ferguson once famously said, "Attack wins you games, defense wins you titles."

Manchester United manager Solskjaer is keen on a left-footed central defender who will complement Harry Maguire and help the Red Devils build from the back.

Here are four players that the club could be in for in this window:

#4 Benoit Badiashile

The 19-year-old has developed into an exciting prospect for AS Monaco and was key to helping the team to a top 10 finish after a disastrous 2018/19 campaign.

At 6.4" the Frenchman excels in the air, winning an average of 3.6 aerial duels per game. Fairly comfortable on the ball as well, Badiashile has a decent long pass accuracy of over 51%.

Benoit Badiashile is considered one of the biggest talents in Europe.

The teenager is one of the players on this list most likely to make a move and is set to be the subject of a bidding war, with Manchester United and Bayern Munich both said to be interested.

The Monaco man is still fairly inexperienced and raw and would not make an instant impact. In the long run, however, he could be the solution to the Red Devils' defensive woes.

#3 Jack O' Connell

The only Premier League player on the list, O' Connell is well versed with the physicality of the English game. The Englishman was linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspurs in January but the move failed to materialize.

O'Connell is well versed with the English game.

A towering, physical presence, O' Connell was key to Sheffield United's excellent run. The 26-year-old won 135 aerial duels with a success rate of 67%. This is in stark contrast to Victor Lindelof who regularly struggles against physical opponents. O' Connell is a well-rounded defender who would slot in seamlessly in the Manchester United squad.