4 Chelsea loanees who need to leave the club permanently this summer

Bryan Rodrigues FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.12K // 09 May 2019, 20:17 IST

Maurizio Sarri has a huge summer in terms of transfers in front of him.

Chelsea boasts one of the largest squads in the Premier League and regards in Europe as well and the main reason for that is because the Blues have loaned out a total of 41 players this season. Over the years Chelsea has gained a reputation of loaning out some really top stars, who on a normal day could get into any top European team.

Chelsea's recent transfer appeal which was rejected by FIFA will see them slapped with a transfer ban until the end of January 2020. While this will certainly affect them in terms of competing for the title and with the rest of Europe, a number of their loaned players might finally get a chance to shine with the Chelsea first team.

However, while playing for the Chelsea first team might be a dream for the younger Chelsea loanees, a lot of the other more experienced loanees should look to leave the club this summer. Having already proved themselves a number of times during their various loan spells and with a lot of them still not getting a chance to play in the first team, here is a look at 4 Chelsea loanees who should leave the club permanently this summer.

#1. Mario Pasalic

Mario Pasalic has developed into a top player at Atalanta.

Mario Pasalic joined Chelsea way back in 2014 for just £3 million and since making the move to Stamford Bridge the Croatian international has been sent out on loan every single season. The 24-year-old has been on loan at the likes of Elche, Monaco, AC Milan, Spartak Moscow, and his most recent loan spell has him at Atalanta.

While he might not have been as experienced and as talented back in 2014, Pasalic has since grown and matured into a top midfielder since then. In the 5 loan spells, Pasalic has scored a total of 27 goals and assisted 14 goals with his most fruitful season being his current one at Atalanta.

He has scored 7 goals and assisted another 7 so far for Atalanta this season and has been instrumental for them as they chase Champions League football next season. The Croatian has maintained a pass success rate of 82.8% so far this season and is highly rated for his finishing, ariel duels and his defensive contributions.

Pasalic's contract at Chelsea runs out in 2021, but his loan deal with Atalanta was included with an option for the Italian club to buy him at the end of the season. With a transfer value of just around £10 million, Atalanta should buy him this summer and having already proved himself the last few years, Pasalic should look to move on from Chelsea having established himself as a top midfielder.

