4 Chelsea players who might be assigned new jersey numbers ahead of the new season

Chelsea will be eyeing a return to heydays when the 2023-24 season commences. The Blues had a disappointing 2022-23 campaign that saw them suffer early exits in cup competitions and a 12th-place finish in the Premier League.

Former Tottenham and Paris Saint Germain (PSG) coach Mauricio Pochettion has been brought to lead the club back to the top. The London club has also cut down their large squad as they look to rebuild for the new season.

About nine first-team players have left Stamford Bridge this summer. Chelsea have also signed some fresh stars to bolster their squad. The massive exodus at the club has left some first-team jersey numbers vacant.

Currently, jersey numbers 2, 3, 7, 8, 10, and 11 are currently unassigned. As such, we might see some players being assigned new shirt numbers for the new season.

Let's look at four players who might switch jersey numbers at the London club in the coming season without further ado.

#4 Noni Madueke

Chelsea FC v Newcastle United - Premier League

The England international was one of Chelsea's signings last season. He was brought in from PSV Eindhoven in January for £29 million. Madueke signed a seven-and-a-half-year contract with the London club and is one player who should play a major role in Pochettino's setup next season.

He recently played a key part in England's triumph at the 2023 under-21 European championship, featuring in all games as the Young Lions clinched the title.

Last season, the exciting right winger featured in 12 league games for the Blues scoring a goal in the process. However, with the possible exit of Hakim Ziyech, Madueke could become the only natural left-footed winger at the club.

If the Morrocan eventually leaves Stamford Bridge this summer, the former PSV star would become the first choice in his position. Thus, he could be assigned a number that suits his position in the team.

He currently wears jersey no.31. An ideal number for the 21-year-old will be 11, last worn by Timo Werner.

#3 Wesley Fofana

Manchester City v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Wesley Fofana did not enjoy the best start to life at Stamford Bridge last term. His debut season with the Blues was marred with lots of injuries which made him miss a good chunk of games. He made just 22 appearances across competitions last term.

Fofana will be hoping to justify the £75 million tag on his head when he lines up in the club's uniform in the 2023-24 season. The France international has Premier League experience under his belt and should form a solid first-team partnership with veteran Thiago Silva in the new campaign.

Fofana currently dons the number 33 but could be assigned jersey number two or three for the new season. However, the 22-year-old is reported to have ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and would require surgery which could rule him out for months.

#2 Mykhaylo Mudryk

Arsenal FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League

One player who will be hoping to turn his fortunes around in the new season is Mykhaylo Mudryk. The Ukrainian failed to live up to expectations in his first few months at Stamford Bridge.

Signed in January from Shakhtar Donetsk for a fee in the region of £89 million, Mudryk provided only two assists in 17 games for Chelsea last term. The 22-year-old failed to replicate the blistering form he displayed in his home country which made the West London club break the bank for his services.

However, the 22-year-old can prove his worth in the coming season. Playing under an expressive and attack-minded coach like Pochettino gives Mudryk the opportunity to perfect his talents. With his skills and pace, he could become one of the most dangerous wingers in the Premier League.

He currently wears number 15 but could be re-assigned the vacant numbers 7 or 10.

#1 Raheem Sterling

Manchester City v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Raheem Sterling is another player who could be assigned a new shirt number for the new season. The former Liverpool and Manchester City forward was handed the no.17 upon signing for the club last season.

The Englishman wore number seven during his time at the Etihad and could be handed the no.7 at Stamford Bridge which is currently vacant following Ngolo Kante's departure to Al Ittihad.

Sterling could also become Chelsea's new number 10. This is the jersey number he wears for the England national team. The number is also currently unoccupied after Christian Pulisic's move to AC Milan this summer.