Premier League 2018-19: 4 Chelsea players aiming for a permanent spot in the midfield

Deepraj Mukherjee FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 1.17K // 17 Aug 2018, 14:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Chelsea players celebrate after defeating Huddersfield 3-0

Maurizio Sarri got his first taste of top-flight English football when Chelsea travelled to Huddersfield on the opening day and secured a fine 3-0 win, thanks to goals from N'Golo Kante, new recruit Jorginho (from the spot) and Pedro. The Italian has been in charge for little less than a month but is trying his level best to instill his philosophy among the players.

The club broke the transfer record for a goalkeeper when they activated the release clause of Athletic Bilbao shot-stopper Kepa Arrizabalaga. He, alongside Jorginho and Rob Green and Real Madrid loanee Mateo Kovacic, all arrived at the West London Club as part of the new look Chelsea team under a new management after Antonio Conte left.

With time still left, a few departures look likely with Tiemoue Bakayoko already joining AC Milan on loan till the end of the season and Danny Drinkwater tipped to be sold by the end of the month owing to the plethora of quality midfield options available now at Sarri's disposal.

Chelsea host Arsenal on Saturday, the latter having lost to current champions Manchester City at home last weekend. A lot has been speculated on who's going to make the starting 11 for Chelsea ahead of the glamour London derby fixture so early on in the season.

French World Cup winner N'Golo Kante and deep-lying playmaker Jorginho are the first two names in the pecking order for the former Napoli head coach. But a decision will have to be made sooner rather than later on who will feature alongside them as the third midfield option as he works on how to implement Sarriball to devastating effect.

Ross Barkley, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Mateo Kovacic and Cesc Fabregas are all aiming for a place in the first team. Let us see who is most likely to make the cut this season.

1. Ross Barkley

Ross Barkley

The 24-year-old made the switch to Chelsea last winter but failed to cement his place in the first team due to a recurrence of the injury he suffered at Everton which kept him out for a prolonged period. Now fully fit, the former Everton man will be looking to impress new manager Maurizio Sarri.

Barkley has been training under his new boss since the latter arrived at Stamford Bridge and has featured in every pre-season fixture. He started the opening game against Huddersfield and will be hoping to feature again this Saturday when Chelsea take on Arsenal.

Blessed with pace, great movement, a fair amount of creativity and an eye for goal, the Englishman has great technical ability - which Sarri is likely aware of. Though Barkley is yet to peak, regular game time will certainly help him improve and make him a regular starter for his club, ultimately ensuring he lives up to his billing.

1 / 4 NEXT