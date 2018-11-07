4 Chelsea players who have surprisingly thrived under Maurizio Sarri

Burnley FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Chelsea signed former Napoli manager Maurizio Sarri as their head coach this summer and it is a move that has paid off. They are unbeaten in the Premier League so far and sit second in the table.

Sarri has introduced his famous 'Sarri Ball' to Chelsea and it has paid rich dividends. He has brought back players to the fold who were earlier ignored by Antonio Conte and they have repaid the faith shown in them.

Some players who have regained their confidence and whose value has increased under Maurizio Sarri are:

#1 Alvaro Morata

Chelsea FC v Crystal Palace - Premier League

Alvaro Morata was seen as a white elephant purchased by Chelsea last summer as a striking option. However, he had a lean run in the Premier League capping off all doubts of Chelsea supporters regarding his utility. The former Real Madrid man found the going tough in the Premier League and struggled to adapt to its physical demands.

Last year, Morata scored only 11 goals in the Premier League and provided 6 assists. This year, the 26-year-old has already scored 5 goals, 1 more than Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku. This is down to the impact Sarri has had at the club and on Morata personally. While under Conte, he was made to go behind the ball at every instance and get it back personally, here he has been given an excellent support line.

Sarri signed Jorginho from Napoli and gave N'Golo Kante to assist him in midfield and the two of them have been brilliant. Morata's resurgence at Stamford Bridge is down to the excellent supply line and the effect Sarri has had.#2 David Luiz

David Luiz

Centre-back David Luiz was never in the thick of things under Antonio Conte last season. He missed the better half of the season through injury and when he was fit, he wasn't considered for the starting XI. Gary Cahill, Andreas Christensen and Tony Rudiger were favoured more.

This season, however, he has been so good that he is probably the first name on the Chelsea teamsheet. Sarri has identified his ability to play short passes, give excellent long balls and go forward when the occasion demands. Luiz's aerial threat is also considered as a positive for him.

The Brazilian has suited perfectly under Sarri's ideas and is improving and showing why he is still one of the best centre-halves in the Premier League. Chelsea have conceded just eight goals this year and it is all down to Luiz's leadership at the back.

