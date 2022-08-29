4 clubs in Europe with a 100 percent record so far this season

The 2022-23 European football season is up and running and we have seen multiple match weeks across the different top leagues in Europe.

Some of the big teams have had a good start to the campaign, winning their matches and scoring goals for fun.

While it's still early days, accumulating maximum points at this stage of the campaign is crucial. The FIFA World Cup truncates the season in November. Hence, having a healthy first few months is key due to uncertainties like injuries and dips in players' forms, which might occur after the Mundial.

On that note, let's take a look at four European clubs who have kept a 100 percent record so far this season.

#4 Real Madrid

RCD Espanyol v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga Santander

Defending La Liga champions Real Madrid have continued in their impressive form this season from last term. Los Blancos have begun their title defense with a perfect record. They are the only team in La Liga with three wins from three games so far and sit at the top of the table.

They began their campaign with a 2-1 win away from home at Almeria and also defeated Celta Vigo 4-1 at the Estadio de Balaidos. Carlo Ancellotti's side then recently recorded a 3-1 victory over Espanyol on August 28.

Real Madrid sitting pretty in first 🥇 Three straight away wins to start the seasonReal Madrid sitting pretty in first 🥇 Three straight away wins to start the season 🚗Real Madrid sitting pretty in first 🥇 https://t.co/xNhwgQMYeC

So far, they have scored nine goals away from home and conceded just three. Madrid's next fixture will be their first home game of the season. They will take on Real Betis at the Santiago Bernabeu on September 3.

#3 Ajax

Ajax players celebrate after scoring against FC Utrecht

Eredivisie giants Ajax Amsterdam have also been high-flying this campaign.

The Dutch club have not let the departure of some key members of their title-winning side affect their flow and dynamics. Former manager Erik Ten Hag and key players like Lisandro Martinez, Sebastian Haller and Ryan Gravenberch have all departed this summer.

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Antony is set to leave the club as well.

Even with all these departures, new coach Alfred Schreuder has hit the ground running, picking up from where his predecessor left off. Ajax are top of the league table with 12 points from four games so far.

They have scored an impressive 12 goals (which includes a 6-1 thrashing of Groningen in matchweek two) and have conceded only three.

The Dutch giants are gunning for a fourth consecutive league title and their 29th overall.

#2 Arsenal

Arsenal FC v Fulham FC - Premier League

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal have been one of the most impressive and brilliant clubs in Europe this season. The Gunners have started off their season in the best way possible, registering four deserving victories from four matches.

The north London club kicked off the Premier league with a 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace. They then beat Leicester City and FC Bournemouth 4-2 and 3-0 respectively.

Squawka @Squawka Arsenal are the only club with a 100% record after four gameweeks in the Premier League, Bundesliga and Ligue 1. Arsenal are the only club with a 100% record after four gameweeks in the Premier League, Bundesliga and Ligue 1. 😤 https://t.co/oO3e7Tc4EI

Over the weekend, they showed how resolute they can be, coming from a goal down to secure a 2-1 win over Fulham at the Emirates.

At this stage last term, Arsenal were rock-bottom of the league table. However, right now, they are sitting atop the table and are looking like ideal title challengers.

#1 Celtic

Kilmarnock FC v Celtic FC - Cinch Scottish Premiership

Another club with a perfect league record this season is Scottish outfit Celtic. The defending Scottish Premiership champions have blown away all the teams they have faced in the league this season.

The Celts have recorded five astounding victories from five fixtures so far. In their most-recent fixture on August 28, Ange Postecoglou's side hammered Dundee United 9-0 away from home. In doing so, they recorded one of the highest margin victories in the Scottish top division.

They currently sit at the summit of the league table with 15 points, two points above second-placed and bitter rivals Rangers.

