4 clubs that are yet to taste defeat across Europe's top 5 leagues this season

Liverpool

The new football season has begun in fantastic fashion. It has brought plenty of excitement, shocks, surprises, pains and suspense to keep us glued to our TV screens. Our favorite clubs continue to entertain us with eye-catching performances as they battle it out across Europe's top 5 leagues.

Victory and defeat remain part and parcel of the game. Many teams have put their opponents to the sword, and a few have also had their backs laid to the ground. As a matter of fact, it is difficult to find any club across Europe's elite divisions that has not found itself at both ends of the coin.

But there are a few teams from the top 5 divisions on the continent that are yet to taste defeat on the domestic front. Here's a look at those four clubs:

#4 Wolfsburg

Oliver Glasners' men are yet to taste defeat in the Bundesliga this term

It's been a surprising run for VFL Wolfsburg this season as they have defied the odds with their exploits in the Bundesliga. Following an average outing last season where they finished sixth on the table, Woflsburg have returned to the German top flight with a lot of determination this term.

They are one of the four clubs across Europe's top five leagues at the moment who are yet to taste defeat. Wolfsburg kicked off their season with a 2-1 victory against FC Köln. Since then, they've been getting stronger and stronger.

Wolfsburg currently sit at the second position on the Bundesliga table with 15 points, after recording 4 victories and 3 draws in their 7 games. Whether they'd be able to maintain that run remains to be seen, but they deserve praise for starting the season in such a resounding manner.

