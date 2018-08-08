Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
4 Contenders for the 2018-19 Premier League season

Upamanyu Phanesh
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
682   //    08 Aug 2018, 23:39 IST

Manchester City v Huddersfield Town - Premier League
Premier League title in Manchester city's colors

After one of the most dominant displays ever by a team in the history of the Premier League, every team is revamping their squads in order to catch up to Manchester City.

In a season where Manchester City broke many records, they made the other "Big 6" teams look poor. All the teams in the league are improving their squads and it looks like an explosive season is in store for the viewers of the game in the most difficult league in the world.

Let us take a look at the major contenders who may be leading the table in May 2019.

#4 Tottenham Hotspur F.C

Tottenham Hotspur v AC Milan - International Champions Cup 2018
Tottenham Hotspur v AC Milan - International Champions Cup 2018

With a manager who is young and has a very tactical football mind and also a relatively young squad, Tottenham Hotspurs are definite contenders for the Premier League title.

They have had a transfer window with very little activity but there is still time to recruit players in certain key areas. For Spurs to challenge for the title, it will be key for them to keep Toby Alderweirald at the club and they need to keep him fit.

Although Harry Kane had a very good world cup and emerged as the top scorer in the tournament after they finished in 4th place, he will be raring to go.

It is to be seen whether he will finally score in August, but it is a safe bet that he will be in the hunt for the golden boot towards the end of the season. Another key player is Christian Eriksen. He too had a decent world cup with Denmark.

If Mauricio Pochettino can get the consistency to the required mark, they will be very strong contenders.


Upamanyu Phanesh
CONTRIBUTOR
Contact Us Advertise with Us