4 creative players Chelsea should sign to improve their attack next season

Chelsea could be very active in the transfer market this summer under new ownership, as a couple of positions in the team need to be strengthened ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

One area that could be a top priority for the London club will be their attack, as the Blues currently seem to lack enough creativity in both their midfield and forward line.

Ever since the likes of Juan Mata, Eden Hazard, and Cesc Fabregas left the club, Chelsea haven't really had a player they could rely on for much creativity in games.

As such, it makes it difficult for the Blues to score, especially in key games. They tend to lack players with the ability to create magic for their teammates.

Mason Mount is the only player on the team who has been able to register double digits for assists, across all competitions, this season. The closest to him in this category, within the team, is Reece James, a defender.

There is a need for Chelsea to add some creativity to their squad and this article will look at four players who could be possible transfer targets for the Blues.

#1 Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United)

Bowen has 10 Premier League assists this season

If the Blues are very keen on adding creativity to their squad, one player who should be considered for the London side is Bowen of West Ham United.

The 25-year-old forward is currently having a sublime campaign with his current club and his form has even earned him a nomination for the 2021-2022 Premier League Player of the season award.

Bowen is a technically gifted left-footed player who is fast, creative and also has an eye for goals which could be a great addition to Thomas Tuchel's team.

The Englishman has a combined 28 goal contributions for West Ham United this season, scoring 18 goals and providing 11 assists in all competitions.

Squawka @Squawka Jarrod Bowen has now been directly involved in the same amount of Premier League goals as Kevin De Bruyne this season (22). Jarrod Bowen has now been directly involved in the same amount of Premier League goals as Kevin De Bruyne this season (22). 😀 https://t.co/nn1wYZF4dN

Bowen's experience in the Premier League could also be another great advantage for Chelsea should they consider a summer move for his services.

#2 Christian Eriksen (Brentford)

Eriksen has three assists for Brentford

The Danish footballer is arguably one of the finest playermakers in Europe and is currently proving his worth for Premier League side Brentford.

Eriksen was a key member of the Spurs team during his first spell in England, playing seven seasons with the North London club before joining Inter Milan.

Eriksen's current contract at Brentford is expected to expire in June, which will make him a free agent in the summer. The Dane is reportedly already attracting interest from clubs and has offers on the table.

Signing the 30-year-old Denmark star on a free transfer will definitely be a smart move by Chelsea, as he will no doubt add much-needed creativity to their midfield.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Christian Eriksen already has more league assists for Brentford than he managed at Inter Milan Christian Eriksen already has more league assists for Brentford than he managed at Inter Milan 🇩🇰👏 https://t.co/S2GnlaRCi0

Eriksen has played nine times for Brentford this season, scoring one goal which came against Chelsea and providing three assists for his teammates.

#3 Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona)

Dembele has 13 league assists for Barcelona this season

Arguably one of the top creators in the Spanish La Liga this season, French star Dembele could also be another option to add creativity to Chelsea's team next season.

The 24-year-old winger is still yet to extend his contract with his current club Barcelona, which could make him a free agent as well, come the end of the season.

Dembele could make a lot of difference for the Blues should they make a move for his signature, as he is fast, skillful and very creative on the wings.

B/R Football @brfootball



The winger leads La Liga in assists with 13 in 15 starts. A gift under Xavi Ousmane Dembélé celebrates his 25th birthday today.The winger leads La Liga in assists with 13 in 15 starts. A gift under Xavi Ousmane Dembélé celebrates his 25th birthday today.The winger leads La Liga in assists with 13 in 15 starts. A gift under Xavi 🎁 https://t.co/TQaYlMVgvo

The highly rated attacker is currently leading the La Liga chart with the most assists this season on 13 after 20 league games for Barcelona.

Maddison has seven League assists for Leicester City

Another player who could be considered to add creativity to the Chelsea team is 25-year-old English midfielder James Maddison of Leicester City.

Maddison is a very creative and versatile footballer who can operate either behind the striker in a central position or on the flanks of the midfield.

He is strong, pacy, technical and has an eye for goal, making him one of the top rated midfield stars in the English Premier league, and a perfect fit for the Blues.

Maddison has played a combined total of 50 games in all competitions for Leicester City this season, scoring an impressive 16 goals and registering 11 assists.

Squawka @Squawka



63 touches

6 crosses

6 duels won

3 take-ons

3 fouls won

3 chances created

2 shots

2 assists

1 goal



Six of his 17 PL goal involvements have come against Watford this season. James Maddison's game by numbers vs. Watford:63 touches6 crosses6 duels won3 take-ons3 fouls won3 chances created2 shots2 assists1 goalSix of his 17 PL goal involvements have come against Watford this season. James Maddison's game by numbers vs. Watford:63 touches 6 crosses6 duels won 3 take-ons 3 fouls won 3 chances created 2 shots 2 assists 1 goal Six of his 17 PL goal involvements have come against Watford this season. 😀 https://t.co/tTo7WXQxMv

Chelsea, on the other hand, seem to have a good relationship with Maddison's current club, having acquired the likes of N'Golo Kante, Danny Drinkwater and Ben Chilwell in recent seasons.

Edited by Manas Mitul