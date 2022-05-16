4 cup final defeats Chelsea fans will never forget

Being on the losing side in a final can be heartbreaking. This has been the case for the players and fans of Chelsea Football Club in recent years.

The Blues have tasted more defeats than triumphs in cup finals. In the last decade, the West Londoners have been to 24 cup finals, winning just nine. They have suffered 15 defeats across different cup competitions in the last 10 years.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the four cup final defeats Chelsea fans will never forget.

#4 UEFA Super Cup (2012-13)

Chelsea v Atletico Madrid - UEFA Super Cup

The 2013-14 UEFA Super Cup defeat is one that Chelsea fans will always remember whenever they hear the name Radamel Falcao.

After winning the UEFA Champions League in the 2011-12 season, the West Londoners had to play 2011-12 Europa League winners Atletico Madrid to usher in the new European football season.

The Blues were regarded as favorites going into the fixture based on their pedigree and the caliber of players they had. However, the tie was almost over at half-time as the then defending champions were clearly outplayed by the opposition.

Radamel Falcao struck thrice in the first half to give Atletico Madrid a 3-0 lead going into the break. The tie was then sealed in the 60th minute when defender Miranda tapped in another goal to make it 4-0.

Garry Cahill later scored a goal for the Blues in the 74th minute but it would turn out to be just a consolation goal. Chelsea failed to clinch their first trophy of the season and Falcao left a scar that will linger forever in the hearts and minds of Blues fans.

#3 FIFA Club World Cup (2012-13)

Corinthians v Chelsea - FIFA Club World Cup

Winning the 2012 Champions League meant that Chelsea had the opportunity to win every major trophy in club football. It also offered them the chance to clinch two honors before the season reached the halfway mark.

However, the Blues lost both trophies, one of which was the FIFA Club World Cup. Like in the UEFA Super Cup, the odds were in favor of the London faithful against Corinthians.

But a lone goal from Paolo Guerrero in the 69th minute was enough to inflict a second cup defeat that season on the Blues. Despite their array of stars at their disposal, the Blues couldn't find the back of the net to at least push the tie into extra time.

It was the West Londoners' first-ever appearance at the Club World Cup and they bottled it.

#2 FA Cup (2021-22)

Mason Mount has lost six consecutive finals at Wembley Stadium

This is Chelsea's most recent cup defeat. After losing consecutive FA Cup finals in the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons, the Blues became the first club to lose three consecutive FA Cup finals after their defeat to Liverpool on Saturday (May 14).

Jurgen Klopp's side made it two out of two, having beaten the Blues earlier in February to lift the Carabao Cup. Like in the Carabao Cup, both sides failed to find the back of the net after regular and extra time, which took the decider to penalties.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC 🥈 Mason Mount has lost his last SIX Wembley finals Mason Mount has lost his last SIX Wembley finals 💔🥈 https://t.co/7lfEhZD9NQ

Mason Mount missed Chelsea's decisive kick on the day, recording his sixth Wembley final loss, four of which came while representing the Blues.

The 2021-22 FA Cup defeat was the West Londoners' last chance for a trophy this season. Losing three consecutive FA Cups and two finals in a season to the same team makes this defeat a painful one for fans.

#1 UEFA Champions League (2007-08)

Manchester United v Chelsea - UEFA Champions League

The 2007-08 season is one Chelsea fans will never forget due to how they fell short, both domestically and in Europe, against Manchester United.

The Blues lost the league to Sir Alex Ferguson's side on the last day of the season. However, the loss in Moscow was more painful when both teams squared up in that season's Champions League final.

It was the first all-English final in the history of the competition and the first-ever appearance for the Blues. Cristiano Ronaldo put the Red Devils in front with a towering header early in the game. Frank Lampard, though, made sure the scores were even with a cool finish a few minutes before halftime.

The game went into a penalty shootout as both sides failed to score again from open play. The Blues were handed the opportunity to win their first Champions League title after Petr Cech saved Cristiano's Ronaldo's effort. However, captain John Terry slipped and missed despite sending Edwin van der Sar the opposite way.

The Dutch keeper would go to save Nicholas Anelka's kick to give Manchester United a 6-5 win and a fourth Champions League title. Terry's slip on that wet night at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow is one memory fans of the club will never forget.

