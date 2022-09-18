4 exists, 3 signings and 2 surprises: Laporta reportedly readying transfer plan to seal Lionel Messi's return to Barcelona in 2023

La Liga giants Barcelona are preparing for a mega summer transfer window next time out that could bring Lionel Messi back to the club.

As reported by Spanish outlet El Nacional, the Catalan giants are readying themselves for another busy transfer window next summer.

The Blaugrana's financial struggles have eased thanks to the economic levers activated by president Joan Laporta. According to the report by the Spanish publication, there could be four exits and three incomings next summer.

Sergio Busquets and Memphis Depay are both out of contract at Camp Nou next summer and both look likely to depart.

As reported by Forbes earlier this year, Busquets has already decided to call it a day at his boyhood club next summer.

El Nacional claims that Depay's future at the club is still up in the air and he could have a future at the club if he can keep impressing like he did against Elche this weekend.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Joan Laporta, Mateu Alemany, and the rest of the board members have worked hard to renew Barça's biggest young talents in the last year.



The billion euro club. Joan Laporta, Mateu Alemany, and the rest of the board members have worked hard to renew Barça's biggest young talents in the last year.The billion euro club. https://t.co/dp0ZrRPwx1

Senior defender duo Jordi Alba and Gerard Pique could also leave the club next summer, helping the Blaugrana cut down on their wage bills. Barcelona will also look to part ways with the trio of Neto, Riqui Puig and Mingueza next summer.

In terms of arrivals, the Catalan giants' top priority is likely to be Lionel Messi, whose contract at PSG expires next summer.

Apart from the Argentine, Barcelona are also keen on a new striker who can fill in for Robert Lewandowski when needed.

Juan Foyth also remains a priority target for the Spanish side with Xavi Hernandez being a huge fan of the Argentine. However, the biggest surprise of the summer could be Ansu Fati's departure from the club.

The youngster is regarded as one of the brightest prospects in world football but the Catalan giants could cash in on him, as per the report.

Lionel Messi's return would be cherished by the Barcelona faithful

It was an emotional moment for Lionel Messi and Barcelona's worldwide fanbase when the Argentine superstar left the club last year.

The Blaugrana's financial struggles meant that they could not afford his wages even though he was happy to reduce his salary.

LSPN FC @LSPNFC_ 16 years old Lionel Messi’s first training session with Barcelona first team 🤩 16 years old Lionel Messi’s first training session with Barcelona first team 🤩 https://t.co/uEK5pGrsqN

With the Catalan giants recovering from their struggles, Messi's return next summer could well be on the cards.

Messi and now-Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez share a close bond from their playing days and a reunion would likely be cherished by both.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner remains one of the best players in world football and having him and Robert Lewandowski together could take the Catalans to the next level.

