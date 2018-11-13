4 aspects where Arsenal still need to improve

Arsenal once again dropped two points, and they sit 5th on the table.

It was indeed a thrilling encounter between Arsenal and Wolves. The game at Emirates was a tough one for the home side, but luckily, the super-sub Mkhitaryan grabbed them a point. The Gunners hosted the newly promoted side at the Emirates last weekend, and it was a quality display from the visitors.

Both teams failed to convert big chances; however, it was Wolves who turned out to be more dominating than the Gunners, surprisingly enough.

Arsenal looked keen to score since the starting minutes of the game, but the likes of Lacazette and Aubameyang were not clinical enough. They missed several chances, and as a result, they could not capitalise on such a great chance to climb up the table, as Chelsea dropped two points as well.

On the other hand, Ozil's inconsistency is getting much significant with time. Once again, he had a disappointing game. Unai Emery has given him the preferred role of a number 10, but his inconsistency has cost the team once again.

Wolverhampton Wanderers held Arsenal to a draw, and the home side was again exposed at their defence as the Wolves often got behind the defenders. Arsenal was lucky enough that they had Bernd Leno between the sticks, though even he could not stop the first goal from hitting the back of the net.

Here are four factors where Arsenal still needs to work on, in order to compete for the Premier League title.

#4 Creativity

The German playmaker is often seen dropping deep to start attacks, but he still has failed to make impacts on games on a regular basis.

Arsenal has been heavily dependent on Ozil to create through the centre of the pitch. The German playmaker is said to be the best when it comes to vision, but he has been extremely inconsistent for a few seasons now.

With the January transfer market coming, Arsenal must plan to add reinforcements. A playmaker and a quality left winger should be the priority for the London side.

The sole reason behind bringing a playmaker is to make Ozil feel the competition from the bench.

Except for Ozil, there is not a number 10 in the squad who can take up the job of Mesut Ozil, and this might be one of the few reasons why Ozil performs on a world-class level once in few games.

