Lacazette delights in Aubameyang link-up

Omnisport
NEWS
News
1.11K   //    02 Sep 2018, 21:01 IST
AlexandreLacazette - cropped
Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette

Alexandre Lacazette believes his friendship with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will continue to pay dividends for Arsenal after he fired them to victory at Cardiff City on Sunday.

Lacazette sent a rasping strike past Neil Etheridge to seal a 3-2 victory nine minutes from time, having earlier laid on a wonderful goal from Aubameyang as the duo rewarded head coach Unai Emery's decision to start them in tandem for the first time this season.

Aubameyang's club-record arrival from Borussia Dortmund in January consigned Lacazette to second choice last term.

But that has not stopped them clicking on a personal level and Emery's forward line has worked best whenever both men have featured.

"If we are well out of the pitch it is easier for us the play on the pitch," Lacazette told Sky Sports after a man-of-the-match display.

"For me, it was important to start well. I wanted to prove to the coach that I can be in the first 11. I think I did that and I'm happy."

Arsenal head into the international break with back-to-back victories following their unenviable opening to the season, where a trip to Chelsea followed an opening weekend clash with champions Manchester City.

"We wanted to take full advantage of the opportunity we had today," midfielder Aaron Ramsey told Sky Sports, having twice seen Cardiff equalise in a topsy-turvy encounter.

"We had a difficult start against Man City and Chelsea but we've bounced back well. The crowd here are superb and we did well to overcome that."

Ramsey made his professional breakthrough with boyhood club Cardiff and added: "It's always emotional, I love coming back here and playing on this pitch in font of those fans.

"This is where I was brought up and given the opportunity to play football. I will always be grateful for that."

