Arsenal set to sell 5 players as part of summer rebuild after Mikel Arteta makes transfer decision on Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard: Reports

According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal are looking to sell five players to finance their rebuild ahead of the new season. The decision comes after Mikel Arteta decided to keep Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard at the club despite interest in their services.

Ad

Martinelli has been linked with a prospective move to Al-Nassr, but looks set to remain in north London, while Leandro Trossard is likely to extend his contract at the club imminently. The Gunners have finished second in three consecutive seasons and failed to secure any silverware in half a decade under Mikel Arteta. As such, they are desperate to change their fortunes in the upcoming campaign.

Reiss Nelson, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Jakub Kiwior, Fabio Vieira, and Albert Sambi Lokonga are all being tipped to leave the club in this window. Arsenal have been linked with a blockbuster move for a striker and funds from the aforementioned departures will go a long way in any potential forrays in the transfer market.

Ad

Trending

Nelson came through Arsenal's Hale End youth development facilities and spent last season on loan with Fulham where he managed one assist and two goals in 12 appearances. Lokonga and Vieira spent last season out on loan as well with Sevilla and FC Porto, respectively. Both players have failed to cement their places at the club since arriving from Anderlect and Porto in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

Kiwior and Zinchenko are also expected to leave the club in the summer if a suitable offer arrives despite both of them spending the last campaign with the club.

Ad

Arsenal linked with move for Real Madrid star: reports

According to a report by Real Madrid Confidencial, Arsenal are preparing a massive offer for Rodrygo Goes. The Brazilian star has been linked with a move away from the Spanish capital this summer, with a move to London via the Gunners widely touted.

Rodrygo joined the Spanish giants in 2019 from his boyhood club Santos. He has represented Los Merengues 269 times, scoring 68 times and providing 51 assists to help the storied side to three LaLiga titles, two Champions Leagues, and a Copa del Rey win.

Arsenal are reportedly keen to sign the Brazilian for a reported €81 million, but Real Madrid are holding out for a €100 million fee. Rodrygo is contracted to Real Madrid until the summer of 2028, giving the Spaniards leverage in any potential sale.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Patrick Cocobassey Patrick is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. A Business Administration graduate with a professional experience of 10 years, one of his earliest childhood memories is watching Calabar Rovers play at the U.J. Esuene Stadium with his father, with whom, he connects with, discussing the beautiful game.



Patrick’s favorite team is Manchester United for their unparallelled legacy and success in the game. He is a big admirer of Michael Carrick and his ‘smooth’ style of play back in the days. His favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who according to him, brought a ‘swagger’ to football with his unique managerial style. Robin van Persie’s title-winning volley against Aston Villa for the 2013 PL triumph is etched in his memory forever.



Patrick always uses trusted outlets that produce accurate, balanced and fair information, and which present multiple point of views. He believes in reporting in a holistic manner for the readers’ benefit. If he could change a football rule, he would increase the number of substitutions allowed due to the high number of games played these days, to reduce injuries and so that youngsters get to show their talent as well.



When not covering football, Patrick loves reading, writing poems and short stories, and spend time with his dog Lana. Know More