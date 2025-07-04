Arsenal set to sell 5 players as part of summer rebuild after Mikel Arteta makes transfer decision on Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard: Reports

According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal are looking to sell five players to finance their rebuild ahead of the new season. The decision comes after Mikel Arteta decided to keep Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard at the club despite interest in their services.
Martinelli has been linked with a prospective move to Al-Nassr, but looks set to remain in north London, while Leandro Trossard is likely to extend his contract at the club imminently. The Gunners have finished second in three consecutive seasons and failed to secure any silverware in half a decade under Mikel Arteta. As such, they are desperate to change their fortunes in the upcoming campaign.
Reiss Nelson, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Jakub Kiwior, Fabio Vieira, and Albert Sambi Lokonga are all being tipped to leave the club in this window. Arsenal have been linked with a blockbuster move for a striker and funds from the aforementioned departures will go a long way in any potential forrays in the transfer market.
Nelson came through Arsenal's Hale End youth development facilities and spent last season on loan with Fulham where he managed one assist and two goals in 12 appearances. Lokonga and Vieira spent last season out on loan as well with Sevilla and FC Porto, respectively. Both players have failed to cement their places at the club since arriving from Anderlect and Porto in 2021 and 2022, respectively.
Kiwior and Zinchenko are also expected to leave the club in the summer if a suitable offer arrives despite both of them spending the last campaign with the club.
Arsenal linked with move for Real Madrid star: reports
According to a report by Real Madrid Confidencial, Arsenal are preparing a massive offer for Rodrygo Goes. The Brazilian star has been linked with a move away from the Spanish capital this summer, with a move to London via the Gunners widely touted.
Rodrygo joined the Spanish giants in 2019 from his boyhood club Santos. He has represented Los Merengues 269 times, scoring 68 times and providing 51 assists to help the storied side to three LaLiga titles, two Champions Leagues, and a Copa del Rey win.
Arsenal are reportedly keen to sign the Brazilian for a reported €81 million, but Real Madrid are holding out for a €100 million fee. Rodrygo is contracted to Real Madrid until the summer of 2028, giving the Spaniards leverage in any potential sale.