"Probably more than sad" - Enzo Maresca reveals how Chelsea is dealing with Pedro Neto after death of his teammate Diogo Jota

Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca has revealed how the club is supporting star forward Pedro Neto following the passing of teammate Diogo Jota. The Liverpool star tragically passed away after a car accident alongside his younger brother Andre Silva as he made his way back to England for pre-season.

Speaking with the press ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup quarterfinal against Palmeiras, Maresca revealed that Neto has had a tough time since hearing the news. He also said that the former Wolves man may be excused from the squad that will take on the Brazilian giants on Saturday.

"Pedro [Neto] is very sad, probably more than sad. We are close to support him in this moment. It's completely Pedro's decision [if he wants to play vs Palmeiras]. I had a chat this morning. We support any decision he takes."

Pedro Neto and Diogo Jota were both in the Portugal squad that claimed the UEFA Nations League title at the expense of Spain last month. The duo were very close friends, having been teammates at Wolves in the 2019-20 season. Neto made his Premier League debut for Wolves as a substitute for Jota against Manchester United.

Neto did not join the Chelsea squad for training on Thursday, leading to the suspicion of his absence from the game against Palmeiras. The 25-year-old is the Blues' leading scorer in the Club World Cup with three goals in as many appearances in the competition. Maresca will be able to call upon Noni Madueke or Cole Palmer to take up his position if he is unable to play against the Brazilians.

Chelsea left sweating over Romeo Lavia fitness ahead of Palmeiras

Chelsea have been left sweating over the fitness of midfielder Romeo Lavia as they prepare to face Palmeiras in the Club World Cup. The Belgium international has been absent from training in the days leading up to his side taking on the Brazilian giants in Philadelphia.

Enzo Maresca revealed in his press conference that Lavia is suffering from a small muscular problem. The Italian tactician revealed that the former Southampton midfielder is a doubt for the game but expressed hope that he can make it.

"I'm not sure he can be fit. We are going to try tomorrow. He had a small problem at the end of the last game versus Benfica. It's just a muscular problem. Tomorrow, we'll see if he's fit."

Maresca will also be without Player of the Year Moises Caicedo after the Ecuadorian picked up a one-game suspension for accumulating yellow cards. Captain Reece James, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Dario Essugo, Enzo Fernandez, Andrey Santos, or Josh Acheampong can feature in midfield for Chelsea against Palmeiras.

