“He needs to take care of himself” - Journalist appears to make Lionel Messi’s stance on leaving Inter Miami before 2026 World Cup clear 

Argentine journalist Leo Paradizo has reported that Lionel Messi is close to renewing his contract at Inter Miami. He reports that the Barcelona legend is keen on making it to the 2026 FIFA World Cup and is fighting to keep himself fit.

Speaking on Splendid AM 990, Paradizo revealed that Messi is focused on managing his time on the pitch and ensuring that he does not play too much in the months before the World Cup next year. He hinted that the freedom of playing only as much as needed at Inter Miami is pushing him closer to signing a new deal at the MLS club. He said (via All About Argentina):

“Leo Messi understands that at this stage of his career, if he wants to arrive in good shape for the World Cup, he needs to take care of himself and manage his playing time. He can do that at Inter Miami. Leo wants to play in the World Cup and doesn’t want to take risks, like getting injured or facing a demanding schedule in the months leading up to it, which could increase his chances of the muscle injuries that have troubled him recently. I think he’s closer to renewing with Inter Miami than moving to another team.”

Reports last week suggested that Lionel Messi was planning to leave Inter Miami at the end of the season. He reportedly wanted to play in a tougher league in the first half of 2026 to ensure he was ready for the FIFA World Cup.

Inter Miami star Lionel Messi backed to play at the 2026 World Cup

Argentina defender Nicolas Otamendi spoke to the media last month and confirmed that Lionel Messi is focused on the FIFA World Cup next year. He added that the Inter Miami star was enjoying his time on the pitch and will do everything possible to be there for the national team.

He said (via ESPN):

"Obviously, as the World Cup gets closer, he will make his decision. But I don't see Leo [Messi] missing out on the World Cup. Leo is Leo, the best player in soccer history. Right now, he's living in the moment. He's enjoying the Club World Cup. Leo's focus is on continuing to compete, taking it month by month and seeing how he feels. He will make his decision based on how he feels physically, but you will never take away Leo's desire to compete, to be there, to help the team. It's in his DNA. Leo is different."

Lionel Messi has been in contract talks with the MLS side for the last few months. Reports suggested earlier that the contract talks stalled between them and that Al Hilal were keen on luring him to the Saudi Pro League. If the latest update is anything to go by, Messi looks unlikely to follow Cristiano Ronaldo's path to Saudi Arabia.

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More