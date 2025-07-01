Inter Miami’s rumored stance comes to light amid reports of Lionel Messi wanting to play in tougher league before 2026 FIFA World Cup

Contrary to reports, Lionel Messi is apparently keen on continuing at Inter Miami by penning a new deal with the club. The two parties are in talks over the new contract and see them working together next season, as per Fabrizio Romano.

Romano posted on X (formerly Twitter):

"Leo is under contract until the end of 2025. The reality is that both parties are interested in continuing the relationship. The necessary steps are being taken with the right mindset to make it happen."

Rumors of Messi's possible return to Europe were sparked by Esteban Edul on ESPN Argentina on Monday, June 30, when he said that talks over a new deal had stalled at Inter Miami. He added that the Argentine is interested in playing in the top flight in Europe again before playing in the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The Argentine journalist also added that Messi and his family confirmed to him directly that they were exploring the option of playing for another side for six months in 2026 (via All About Argentina):

"Leo Messi and his family told me on Friday, that he is considering playing somewhere else for the six months leading up to the World Cup. At one point, he had his contract settled to stay on, but now that's been put on hold."

Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami on a two-and-half year deal in 2023 after his contract at PSG expired. He has won the Leagues Cup and MLS Supporters' Shield in his two seasons at the club.

Lionel Messi is happy at Inter Miami, claims journalist

Guillem Balague spoke to BBC Sport in June and confirmed that Lionel Messi is in talks over a new deal at Inter Miami. He added that the Argentine was happy at the club after his unhappy spell at PSG.

The journalist went on to hint that an exit from Inter Miami is almost impossible, as his wife, Antonella, has become a key figure for brands in the United States. He said:

"Will he commit his future to Inter Miami? After an unhappy two-year stay in Paris, on a personal level, the Messi family are in a good place in Miami. If his family are happy, then so is Messi. His wife Antonella is a face of Tiffany in the US as well as working with other brands such as Adidas. His three sons are all playing in the youth teams, and Messi goes to watch every game they play. Those close to him say that they are in talks to extend his stay at the club."

Lionel Messi has been linked with a move to Al Hilal, who are reportedly willing to offer him a Cristiano Ronaldo-esque contract. However, it remains to be seen if the Saudi Pro League champions can convince Messi to make the switch.

