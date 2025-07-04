Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Bayern Munich eyeing Brazilian ace, Chelsea want Gonzalo Garcia, and more - July 4, 2025

Real Madrid are preparing for their upcoming visit to the MetLife Stadium to lock horns with Borussia Dortmund in the FIFA Club World Cup quarterfinals. Los Blancos secured a 1-0 win over Juventus in the Round of 16 earlier this week.

Ad

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich are interested in a Brazilian forward, whose future at the Santiago Bernabeu hangs in the balance. Elsewhere, Chelsea have set their sights on Gonzalo Garcia.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from July 4, 2025.

Bayern Munich eyeing Rodrygo Goes

Rodrygo Goes

Bayern Munich are planning to take Rodrygo Goes to the Bundesliga this summer, according to Defensa Central. The Brazilian's future at Real Madrid is up in the air following Xabi Alonso's arrival in May this year.

Ad

Trending

Rodrygo has hardly featured for Los Blancos under the Spanish manager at the FIFA Club World Cup so far. The 24-year-old has appeared just twice in the tournament, picking up one assist and registering just 88 minutes of football.

Bayern Munich are keeping a close eye on the situation as they look for a new left forward this summer. The Bavarians previously considered Nico Williams and Luis Diaz for the job, but have now zeroed in on Rodrygo.

Ad

The Bundesliga giants have a cordial relationship with Real Madrid, which could facilitate the move. The Brazilian is under contract until 2028 and is also wanted by Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Chelsea want Real Madrid's Gonzalo Garcia

Gonzalo Garcia

Chelsea are planning a move for Gonzalo Garcia this summer, according to Fichajes. The Spanish striker has been a revelation for Real Madrid at the FIFA Club World Cup, managing three goals and one assist from four games.

Ad

His efforts have already convinced the Blues, who are planning to offer €40m for his signature this summer. Los Blancos haven't made a decision on the 21-year-old's future yet.

Former player outlines why Luka Modric is joining AC Milan this summer

Luka Modric

Former Real Madrid striker Pedja Mijatovic has outlined why Luka Modric is moving to AC Milan. The Croatian midfielder is set to leave Los Blancos at the end of the FIFA Club World Cup as a free agent.

Ad

Recent reports have suggested that the 39-year-old is on his way to the San Siro. However, there has not been any official confirmation about the move from the player.

Speaking to El Larguero, Mijatovic stated that Modric is joining the Rossoneri because his idol played there.

“It seems like the decision has been made, but you know how football is… I think he’s very close to joining Milan. Of all the Italian teams, he has always been attracted to Milan,” Mijatovic.

Ad

He continued:

“Perhaps it’s because his idol, Zvonimir Boban, played there in a Milan team that won the Champions League and had so many great players.”

Mijatovic added that Modric could sign a one-year deal and retire after the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

“Although Luka could surprise us. He could say this is his last season, celebrate another birthday, and keep going. The other day we saw him come on and give everything; he’s a machine,” said Mijatovic.

Luka Modric has registered 43 goals and 95 assists from 595 games for Real Madrid to date.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over six years at Sportskeeda. He has written more than 9000 articles for the website, and has garnered over 20 million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More