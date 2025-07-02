Fluminense vs Al Hilal Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th July 2025 

In an exciting matchup of underdogs, Fluminense and Al Hilal lock horns at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Friday in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup quarter-finals. Both teams made it here after ousting two European giants in the last 16, proving their mettle.

Rio de Janeiro outfit Fluminense beat Champions League finalists Inter Milan 2-0, courtesy of goals from German Ezequiel and Hercules Pereira.

Having also held Borussia Dortmund goalless in their opening group match, Renato Gaúcho's side demonstrated their big-game mentality once again.

Fluminense have been riding on the back of their stoic defense, which has conceded just twice from four games in the competition so far - both against Ulsan HD in the group stages. Against Inter, they were on the backfoot for a large part of the game, but managed to stave off their attempts and shut the Nerazzurri out.

Meanwhile, Al Hilal played out a pulsating seven-goal thriller against Manchester City and won 4-3 in extra time. Following a 2-2 draw in normal time, Kalidou Koulibaly fired the Saudi Pro League side back in front in the fourth added minute, but Phil Foden equalized 10 minutes later.

But there one more twist in this manic affair, as Marcos Leonardo scored a fourth for the Blue Waves in the 112th minute to send City crashing out.

Fluminense vs Al Hilal Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first official clash between Fluminense and Ali Hilal.

Fluminese have kept three clean sheets in four games at the 2025 Club World Cup: vs Borussia Dortmund, vs Mamelodi Sundowns, and vs Inter Milan.

Al Hilal have faced one Brazilian side at the Club World Cup before in Flamengo, winning (2023) and losing (2019) once each.

Fluminense vs Al Hilal Prediction

Al Hilal are the favorites here given their form and the quality of options in their squad. But Fluminense have proved to be a hard nut to crack, as their defense has been stoic.

We expect a close encounter here between the sides, with the Blue Waves eventually prevailing.

Prediction: Fluminense 1-2 Al Hilal

Fluminense vs Al Hilal Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Al Hilal to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

