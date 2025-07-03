After sealing deal for Joao Pedro, Chelsea sign English left-back on free transfer: Reports

Having completed and confirmed Joao Pedro's deal, Chelsea have reportedly signed a new left-back. As per METRO, the Blues have signed Kian Best on a free transfer after he left Preston at the end of last season.

Best began his career at Preston before moving to Bohemians on loan earlier this year. His return from loan marked the expiration of his contract at Preston, and he has now left the club as a free agent.

Having departed Preston, the aforementioned report claims that Best has completed his medical and signed a contract at Chelsea. The English left-back is also expected to join the development squad in a bid to gather experience and gain match fitness.

As a left-back, Best is a versatile defender due to his proficiency to feature at centre-back and the defensive midfield region. At Preston, he registered most of his appearances either as a left-back, left midfielder, or centre-back. Thus, his flexibility to take up different roles on the pitch could benefit Enzo Maresca's side.

Best could also be seen as Ben Chilwell's replacement at left-back. This comes after Chilwell has been linked with a move to Napoli as per Alfredo Pedulla (via Caught Offside).

During his loan move to Bohemians in the 2024-25 term, Best made just one appearance. At Preston, Best made 17 appearances, scoring two goals and delivering one assist.

How is Chelsea faring in the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup competition?

Benfica SL v Chelsea FC: Round Of 16 - FIFA Club World Cup 2025 - Source: Getty

In the ongoing Club World Cup, the Blues have been brilliant, having reached the quarterfinals of the competition. During the group stage, they registered six points out of a possible nine in Group D.

After the loss to Flamengo, Chelsea finished in second place and progressed to the last 16 of the competition. During the last 16 battle against Benfica, Maresca's men scored three late goals after regulation to win the game 4-1 in extra time.

Thus, they are now set to take on Palmeiras in the quarterfinals of the competition. The game between the Blues and Palmeiras will be played at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Friday.

