Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans eyeing Inter Milan ace, club want €50m for Marc Casado, and more - July 4, 2025

Barcelona are expected to further improve their squad before the start of the 2025-26 campaign. Hansi Flick's team were on fire in the recently concluded season, securing a domestic treble and also reaching the Champions League semifinal.

Meanwhile, the Catalans are interested in an Inter Milan full-back. Elsewhere, the LaLiga champions have set their asking price for Marc Casado.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from July 4, 2025.

Barcelona eyeing Inter Milan ace

Denzel Dumfries

Barcelona are planning a move for Denzel Dumfries this summer, according to Mundo Deportivo. The Catalans are looking for a new right-back at the moment to provide cover for Jules Kounde.

Dumfries has been outstanding for the Nerazzurri of late and powered them to the Champions League final in the 2024-25 campaign. The Dutchman ended the season with 11 goals and six assists from 47 games across competitions.

The LaLiga champions are apparently pleased with Dumfries' efforts and see him as a good fit under Hansi Flick. Acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano recently stated that the 29-year-old has a €25m release clause in his deal.

While the price tag makes him an affordable option for Barcelona, a move will depend on the club's ability to adhere to FFP norms. The Catalans are already under financial distress, and may have have to get their books in order before they can sanction Dumfries' arrival.

Catalans want €50m for Marc Casado

Marc Casado

Barcelona are hoping to raise €50m from the sale of Marc Casado this summer, according to SPORT. The Spanish midfielder's future at Camp Nou is up in the air at the moment.

With Frenkie de Jong reportedly close to a renewal and Marc Bernal expected to return to full fitness soon, Casado could drop further down the pecking order next season. The Catalans are not actively looking to let him leave, but are willing to consider offers for the aforementioned price.

Chelsea have been linked with a move for the player in recent times. If the Blues match the player's asking price, and the 21-year-old asks to leave, the LaLiga champions won't stand in his way.

Rivaldo backs Nico Williams to excel at Camp Nou

Nico Williams

Barcelona legend Rivaldo has backed Nico Williams to excel at Camp Nou. The Spanish forward is expected to arrive at Camp Nou before the start of the new season.

The Catalans are in the market for a new left-forward and have apparently shortlisted Williams for the job. The 22-year-old reportedly has a €62m release clause in his deal, which the LaLiga champions are expected to trigger.

Speaking recently, as cited by SPORT, Rivaldo insisted that Williams will improve Flick's team.

“If the signing is confirmed, it will be very good. I think Barça’s squad this season already had a lot of quality, but when a player of this level arrives, the chances of winning everything increase even more, especially the Champions League, which is Barcelona’s great goal,” said Rivaldo.

He continued:

“We are going to wait and wish that he really reaches the team next season.”

Williams registered 11 goals and seven assists from 45 games across competitions for Athletic Bilbao in the 2024-25 season.

