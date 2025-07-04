Why did Diogo Jota decide to drive back to Liverpool instead of travelling by plane? Doctor’s advice before fatal car accident revealed

Liverpool star Diogo Jota underwent a lung surgery and was advised not to travel by flight to the United Kingdom. The Portuguese star was on his way to the port city of Santander to cross ferry and enter the UK, along with his brother Andre Silva, when the accident happened.

CNN Portugal's Rui Laura has reported that Jota was to take his car on the ferry and then continue his drive to Liverpool. The journalist said (via GOAL):

"The surgery he had had was lung surgery, and he had been advised against flying following this. He was on his way to the northern Spanish port city of Santander to cross the ferry and reach the UK that way and carry on with the car once he reached Britain. He was on his way to L'pool with his brother."

Another journalist, Victor Pinto, was on CMTV (via GOAL) and said that Jota often preferred to travel by road, a route he frequently took. He said:

“Diogo Jota sometimes chose to travel by road because he had some pulmonary discomfort, nothing serious, and as we know, there is a ferry boat that connects the south of England to Spain.”

Liverpool were to start their pre-season training on Monday, and Diogo Jota was on his way to join the squad. The Portuguese star scored six goals and assisted three times in his 26 appearances in the Premier League last season as the Reds went on to win the title.

Liverpool immortalize #20 jersey in honor of Diogo Jota

Liverpool have announced their decision to immortalize the #20 jersey worn by Diogo Jota at the club. They want to honor their star player following his tragic death on Thursday, July 3. Their statement read:

"And what cruelly has proved to be his final flourish in football saw Jota become a Premier League champion and a UEFA Nations League winner. The No.20 will be rightly immortalised for his contributions as part of Liverpool's 2024-25 title-winners - the club's 20th - with his trademark shimmy and strike in front of the Kop to seal victory in April's Merseyside derby a poignant last goal of his life."

Diogo Jota scored his final goal for the Reds in their 1-0 Merseyside derby win over Everton at Anfield. The Portugal star also came off the bench in the UEFA Nations League semifinal against Germany and in the final against Spain, as they went on to win the title for the second time in history.

