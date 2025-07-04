“It’s my second biggest dream” - Chelsea-bound Estevão Willian reveals achievement he prioritises more than Ballon d’Or

Chelsea-bound youngster Estevão Willian has revealed that while he hopes to win the Ballon d'Or, it is not his biggest dream as a footballer. The teenage star is set to leave boyhood club Palmeiras for Stamford Bridge this summer, having agreed on a deal with the Blues about a year ago.

In an interview with AS ahead of facing his parent club in the quarterfinals of the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup in the USA, they youngster opened up on his dream. When asked about his thoughts on winning the Ballon d'Or, he revealed that it comes second in his list of targets after winning the FIFA World Cup with Brazil.

"It's my second biggest dream, only after winning the World Cup with the Brazilian national team."

Still only 18, Estevão has distinguished himself as one of the finest talents in world football. Chelsea beat a host of clubs, including Bayern Munich, to his signature in 2024, paying a handsome sum to prise him away from the grasp of his Brazilian club. He set the record for most goal contributions by an U-17 player for a Brazilian club, beating Neymar's longstanding tally last October.

Estevão Willian made his debut for the Brazil national team at the age of just 17 and has been with the squad since then. He was invited by Carlo Ancelotti to the squad that played in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers last month. His move to Europe is expected to help him explode alongside the likes of Lamine Yamal, who is a contender for this year's Ballon d'Or.

Former Real Madrid boss names trio as possible Ballon d'Or winners

Former Real Madrid manager Fabio Capello has named three of the club's stars as future Ballon d'Or winners. He made his thoughts known in a chat with La Gazzetta dello Sport (via DailyPost), during the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup.

“Vinicius, Mbappe, and Bellingham are three potential Ballon d’Or winners.”

All three players are expected to be shortlisted among the nominees for the prestigious award next month. Their failure to win any major silverware in the 2024-25 season with Real Madrid will, however, count against them when the award gala is held in September.

Vinicius Jr was runner-up for the Ballon d'Or in 2024, while the duo of Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham also finished among the top ten. The trio featured for Los Blancos against Juventus as they qualified for the last eight of the Club World Cup, a competition they hope to win.

