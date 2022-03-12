4 famous footballers who chose Erling Haaland over Kylian Mbappe

Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe appear set to rule over the world of football in the coming years. Having impressed fans and critics over the last couple of seasons, the young superstars have the potential to dominate the scene for the next decade.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo’s stronghold over the Ballon d’Or seems to be ending after more than a decade of the duo's domination. People are now keen to discuss who the next best players could be. Robert Lewandowski and Mohamed Salah are two of the best players right now. However, age is not on their side.

Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe will soon be among the Ballon d'Or favourites

FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer Haaland. Mbappe.



Who's more likely to win the Ballon d'Or first? 🤔 Haaland. Mbappe.Who's more likely to win the Ballon d'Or first? 🤔 https://t.co/WjxPE6rZZK

Both youngsters are already among the best forwards in the world. It is just a matter of time before one of them wins the Ballon d’Or. They both scored 43 goals each in all competitions in 2021. Only Lewandowski (56) scored more than them.

Just like the age-old debate of “Messi vs Ronaldo”, football fans across the world have started picking one among the new age duo. In fact, even some footballers and experts have shared their thoughts on this matter.

Here are four famous footballers who prefer Haaland over Mbappe.

#4 Victor Wanyama

Victor Wanyama reckons Erling Haaland is better than Kylian Mbappe

Victor Wanyama is a Kenyan international who plays for CF Montreal in the MLS. The midfielder flourished at Celtic during a two-year stint. He made his way to the Premier League by signing for Southampton in 2013 and enjoyed a few years before joining Tottenham Hotspur in 2016.

Despite impressing at Celtic and Southampton, Wanyama couldn’t establish himself as a regular for Tottenham. He left the north London club in 2020 and has been playing in the MLS since then. In a video posted on MLS’ YouTube channel, the 30-year-old said:

"That’s putting me in the spotlight. I like strikers that can score: Haaland."

Wanyama’s answer was relatively straightforward. While Mbappe is not a bad goalscorer by any means, the Norwegian's goal-to-game ratio is superior. At the end of the day, goals win you games. It comes as no surprise that the 30-year-old has picked the Borussia Dortmund striker for his sheer goal-scoring ability.

#3 Chris Sutton

Leicester City v West Bromwich Albion - Premier League

Chris Sutton was one of the best strikers in the early years of the Premier League. The English striker scored 83 goals in 255 appearances since the rebranding of the English top-flight. He has worked as a pundit and commentator for the likes of BT Sport and BBC.

While speaking to Micah Richards last year, this is what Sutton said:

"You’re a big, strong guy, Micah. But Haaland would pick you up and sit you on top of the goalpost! He’s 20! He hasn’t even developed yet. I see him move – how quick he is, his awareness, his finishing. He’s a super-intelligent player. I’m picking him."

Sutton shared a splendid partnership with Alan Shearer during 1990s. Haaland and Mbappe are both likely to leave their current clubs at some point. If they somehow join the same club, it would make for one of the best strike duos of all time.

#2 Jamie Carragher

Liverpool FC v Manchester United - Premier League

Jamie Carragher spent his entire career at Liverpool, spanning 17 years. The Scouser racked up 737 appearances for the six-time Champions League winners, ranking him second on the list for most matches played for Liverpool.

The former Liverpool vice-captain became a pundit soon after his retirement in 2013. Carragher revealed on Sky Sports that he would sign the Dortmund striker over the Paris Saint-Germain forward for Liverpool:

"I’ve always gone with Mbappe before, but there’s something about Haaland. He looks mad, but in a good way. You just think he doesn’t care about anything. You see the celebration in the Champions League with the goalkeeper. I loved it – I’d go for Haaland."

Football Daily @footballdaily



🗣 "There's something about Haaland he looks mad" @Carra23 would sign Erling Haaland over Mbappe for Liverpool if he was Liverpool owner 🗣 "There's something about Haaland he looks mad" 😅 @Carra23 would sign Erling Haaland over Mbappe for Liverpool if he was Liverpool owner https://t.co/rxDxL2oBBw

The 44-year-old is widely regarded as one of the best English pundits. His chemistry with Gary Neville increases the value of Monday Night Football. As per his comments, it is clear that Carragher found it hard to choose between the young duo. However, he picked the Norwegian for his no-nonsense attitude.

#1 Luis Suarez

Atletico Madrid v FC Porto: Group B - UEFA Champions League

Luis Suarez is one of the best strikers of the 21st century. Be it the Premier League or La Liga, the Uruguayan scored goals for fun wherever he went. Suarez was the only player capable of outsourcing Messi and Ronaldo during their prime years, as he won two European Golden Shoes.

Here’s what the Atletico Madrid striker had to say about Mbappe and his rival:

"Haaland is a great player, he’s at a spectacular level, he has an admirable physical strength. He’s one of the best No.9s in the world and will define an era. I’m a bit more in favour of Haaland, but Mbappe is at a great level."

Considering “El Pistolero” knows what it takes to be a world-class striker, his thoughts regarding both stars are essential. Suarez has scored 502 goals in 819 appearances for club and country. Haaland and Mbappe will look to touch those numbers and exceed them in their careers.

