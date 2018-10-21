4 famous touchline bust-ups involving Jose Mourinho

Chelsea v Arsenal - Premier League

Jose Mourinho is a great manager, but at the same time, he is a man who seems to attract a lot of controversy wherever he goes. The Portuguese has established himself as one of the best coaches in the world since emerging on the scene in 2002, although things have not been quite smooth for him in recent years.

However, whether it is Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid or Manchester United, Mourinho has courted controversy at every club he has managed so far. He is a manager who loves to win, and often does not care to what length he has to go to lead his teams to victory.

As a result, touchline bust-ups have become synonymous with Mourinho since his managerial career began. The 55-year-old is known for winding up his opponents with mind games and, in truth, not many managers are able to withstand his tricks when it comes to such instances.

At Porto he managed to get into the heads of other managers; he did same during his first and second spells at Chelsea. At Inter Milan and Real Madrid, he was involved in a couple of touchline bust-ups too, and the situation has not changed in his time at current club Man United.

So, let’s take a look at four famous touchline bust-ups involving Mourinho and other managers:

#4 Jose Mourinho vs Arsene Wenger

For many years, Jose Mourinho and Arsene Wenger were bitter rivals and they made encounters between Chelsea and Arsenal very interesting. The Portuguese always knew that he was Wenger’s nemesis and made sure he used that to his advantage whenever he faced the Frenchman.

Mourinho’s spats with the former Arsenal boss started when he first labeled Wenger a “voyeur” during his first spell in charge of Chelsea. Of course the then Gunners boss did not take lightly to that, but all those feuds were more verbal than confrontational.

However, in October 2014, both managers nearly came to blows during a Premier League game between the Blues and their London rivals. The build-up to the game was dominated by Mourinho demeaning his adversary by describing him as a “specialist in failure”.

But the real climax came at Stamford Bridge, with the Portuguese and the Frenchman going at each other on the touchline. It had to take the efforts of the Fourth Official to restore calm between both managers. Mourinho later lamented that “If it was me it would have been a stadium ban”.

