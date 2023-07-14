4 football clubs without a jersey sponsor currently

Football jerseys are one of the major means of identification for clubs. It consists of the team's crest, the kit producer's logo, and the shirt's main sponsors boldly inscribed in front.

Shirt sponsorship is a major source of revenue for clubs. These sponsors (mostly commercial brands) sign huge contracts worth millions of euros per year with clubs in a bid to grow the visibility of their brand.

Nowadays, a club can even have multiple shirt sponsors. Asides from the central sponsors, there are also sponsorship spaces on the sleeves, shoulders, and back of football jerseys.

However, a few clubs have uniforms without a sponsor due to a failure to secure a deal or other reasons. Today, we look at four notable clubs that have uniforms without a sponsor.

#4 Bordeaux

Bordeaux play in the French Ligue 2

French club FC Girondins Bordeaux currently plays in Ligue 2. They got relegated from Ligue 1 in the 2021-22 season and were close to returning to the top flight after finishing third in Ligue 2 last season.

The six-time French Ligue 1 champions did not have a jersey sponsor last season. Bordeaux's uniform last featured a shirt sponsor two seasons ago when they still played in the top flight. However, they were forced to terminate that partnership after their spònsors (a betting company) reportedly mocked their poor form on social media as seen on Tribuna.

#3 Granada

Granda has no shirt sponsor

Another club without a central shirt sponsor is La Liga side Granada. The Spanish club recently gained promotion back to the top flight after getting relegated in the 2021-22 season. They finished top of the second division table, securing automatic qualification to La Liga.

Last season, the jersey of the Granada-based club did not have a main sponsor, but featured a sponsorship on the left sleeve as reported by Sport Business. However, their return to the Spanish top flight may attract brands interested in a shirt partnership to sign a deal with the club for the upcoming season.

#2 Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest currently has no central shirt sponsor

Premier League club Nottingham Forest is another top side that is between jersey sponsors at the moment. The Tricky Tees returned to the English top-flight last season and did just enough to avoid relegation thanks to a series of positive results towards the end of the season.

At the start of the past season, Forest did not have a main shirt sponsor. However, midway through the campaign, the club secured a partnership with an international charity organization.

The deal was only for the second half of the season though. Nottingham Forest are yet to bag another jersey sponsor at the moment and could start the 2023-24 campaign without one.

#1 Chelsea

Chelsea are currently in between jersey sponsor

The Blues are the biggest club on this list. The Premier League giants recently released their home shirt for the 2023-24 season, which has no central sponsors.

Chelsea had been in a partnership with a telecommunication company up until last season. As reported by the Daily Mail, the London club had been in negotiations with some possible sponsors, but any deals have fallen through.

The failure to secure a deal before the jersey launch makes Chelsea the first Big Six club without a sponsor. However, a statement on the club's website has stated that there might be a change in the club's kit relating to a front-of-shirt partner.

This means negotiations and talks are still ongoing to land a shirt sponsor for the five-time Premier League winners.

