4 former Chelsea players currently playing for Liverpool

Naveen Ravi Joseph FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 891 // 28 Sep 2018, 21:16 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Chelsea was Mohamed Salah's first club in the Premier League

Chelsea and Liverpool will go head to head for the second time this week and the Blues hold the bragging rights after coming back from behind to win 2-1 at Anfield courtesy of a memorable solo goal from Eden Hazard.

The Reds will be eager to extract revenge at Stamford Bridge on Saturday night in this top of the table clash, and Jurgen Klopp will recall his key players in a bid to make seven wins in as many Premier League games.

In the EFL Cup game, one former Chelsea player started for Liverpool, another one came off the bench, and there was one more former Chelsea player left on Liverpool’s bench. In addition to those three players, there is one more former Blues player on Liverpool’s books.

So, take a look at the four former Chelsea players who are currently part of Liverpool’s first team setup.

#4 Rhian Brewster

Brewster won the Golden Boot at the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup

Rhian Brewster is yet to make his first-team debut for Liverpool, although he made the bench at the end of the 2016/17 season.

Brewster was part of Chelsea’s academy before joining Liverpool’s academy aged 14. The teenager was signed by the Reds following the recommendation of Michael Beale who managed the player at Chelsea before moving to Liverpool.

Brewster won the Golden Boot at the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup in India with eight goals as England won the tournament. He also won the Bronze Ball for the tournament’s third best player. He scored 20 goals in 22 games for the Three Lions at the U-17 level.

The 18-year-old was linked with a move to Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach in the summer, after Jadon Sancho successfully broke into Borussia Dortmund’s first team. However, Liverpool were keen on keeping the player.

Eventually, Brewster signed a new contract in the summer as Jurgen Klopp believes the player has a future with the Liverpool senior side. He is currently out injured but once he’s back from the injury, it may not be long before he breaks into the first team like Trent Alexander-Arnold.

1 / 4 NEXT