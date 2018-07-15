4 goalkeepers Real Madrid could sign instead of David De Gea

Real Madrid target goalkeeper David De Gea looks poised to sign a new bumper deal with Manchester United according to The Sun.

There is no secret that Spanish giants Real Madrid have been long-term suitors of Spain International and Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea with reports confirming that several offers have been made to get the deal over the line. The English giants have been adamant, however, rejecting any news of a possible transfer with coach Jose Mourinho claiming there is "no chance" that he will let one of his top stars leave the club.

David De Gea has reportedly accepted a new bumper deal with the Red Devils and committed his future to the club according to The Sun. He failed to impress at the 2018 World Cup making multiple silly mistakes as Spain crashed out of the tournament in the early stages. With veteran goalkeeper Keylor Navas ready to depart after guiding the team to 3 consecutive UEFA Champions League titles, the need of a top-class goalkeeper at the Santiago Bernabeu is immense.

The Galacticos will without a doubt want to sign an established goalkeeper so let's take a look at the top 4 goalkeepers Real Madrid could sign instead of David De Gea:

#4 Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid)

Atletico Madrid forward and teammate Antoine Griezmann believes the Slovenian shot-stopper is the best goalkeeper in the world at the moment

The 25-year-old Slovenian goalkeeper, Jan Oblak has been among the best goalkeepers in the world after moving to Atletico Madrid in 2014. He is a key part of Diego Simeone's defensive setup which is one of the most ruthless defences in the world. In the 2017-18 season, he was named in the La Liga Team of the Season and the UEFA Europa League Team of the Season as he helped the Spanish giants win the title.

Boasting of a save percentage of 90% last season and 21 clean sheets in 34 appearances, he is one of the hottest prospects in world football at the moment as a number of big clubs look to sign the shot-stopper. In Oblak, Real Madrid will sign a goalkeeper who will be a guaranteed starter for the next decade and one who is an established performer in the Spanish League.

The young shot-stopper seems unsettled at Atletico Madrid as he eyes a move to some of the biggest clubs in the world but his services will come at a price with a minimum of 90 million euros, the asking price. An offer from the Los Blancos would be difficult to reject but whether he moves to the biggest club in the world and joins his club rivals remains to be seen.