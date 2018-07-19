4 Goalkeepers Who Can Replace Thibaut Courtois At Chelsea

Neil Juneja

Thibaut Courtois won the Golden Glove at the FIFA World Cup

Chelsea have some serious problems on their hand, with two of heir biggest players on the verge of leaving the club this summer.

Both Thibaut Courtois and Eden Hazard have clearly expressed their desire to leave the Blues this summer. While each player has his own reasons, the impact that their departure can have on Chelsea's fortunes next season is immense.

It would be no understatement to say that the new manager, Maurizio Sarri, has some serious thinking to do in terms of replacing this duo.

For years now, Courtois has been one of the best goalkeepers in Europe.

After having an impressive World Cup campaign with Belgium, in which he bagged the Golden Glove Award, his market value has risen considerably, which is why it might just be the right time for Chelsea to offload their star-man.

Courtois has just one-year left on his Chelsea contract and thus, any sum in excess of £35 million should be good enough for the Blues to let go of him.

He signed for Chelsea in 2011 for just £8 million. He was then loaned out to Atletico Madrid for three-seasons and brought back to Chelsea in 2014. For the past three seasons, he has been a loyal servant to the club. Without his resilience in goal, Chelsea may not have won their last two Premier League titles.

This is not the first transfer window in which Courtois has been linked with a move away from the club. He was in a very similar situation last year.

However, never has he been so close to a move away from Stamford Bridge. If one is to believe the numerous reports coming out today, Real Madrid have reached an agreement deal to sign Courtois from Chelsea. The reported transfer fee of around £35 million.

The move will see Courtois earn £11.5 million a year- much more than the £7.2 million that he currently earns in the Premier League.

With only weeks left for the 2018-2019 Premier League season to begin, Chelsea have some serious work to do in the transfer market.

Chelsea's backup keeper, Willy Caballero, is just not good enough to start the season between the poles.

The Blues need a quality goal-keeper and they need one fast. Surely, with Allison's move to Liverpool almost confirmed, finding a goalkeeper of Courtois' class is going to be difficult for the 2017 champions.

The four goalkeepers who have the potential to fill in for Courtois's absence at Chelsea are as follows.

