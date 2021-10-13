4 greatest achievements by Cristiano Ronaldo in 2021

One of the greatest players to have played the game, Cristiano Ronaldo is still going strong at the age of 36.

Ronaldo made his debut in 2002 for Sporting CP, and has impressed everyone with his longevity and consistency at the highest level. One of the fittest sportsmen around, Cristiano Ronaldo is a world-class player and a talismanic presence for both club and country, breaking numerous records over the years.

He has broken a lot of records once again this year as well. On that note, here is a look at the four greatest achievements of Cristiano Ronaldo in 2021:

#4 Serie A Golden Boot

Cristiano Ronaldo won the Golden Boot in his third and final season in Serie A.

Juventus were disappointing last season under Andrea Pirlo, finishing a distant fourth in Serie A. Cristiano Ronaldo, though, was in sensational form.

He pipped superstars like Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku and Lazio's Ciro Immobile to the Serie A Golden Boot, also known as the Capocannoniere. Ronaldo scored 29 league goals last season in 33 appearances to win the honour.

Goal @goal Cristiano Ronaldo finishes the season with 29 Serie A goals 👏The first ever player to be a top goalscorer in the Premier League, La Liga and Serie A 👑 Cristiano Ronaldo finishes the season with 29 Serie A goals 👏The first ever player to be a top goalscorer in the Premier League, La Liga and Serie A 👑 https://t.co/lgnFRYxS9f

Despite Ronaldo's exploits, Juventus struggled both domestically and in the Champions League. Ronaldo was often criticised for Juventus' form, but the 36-year old can rightly point to his goalscoring numbers.

Juventus are now beginning to find their feet under Massimiliano Allegri, while Ronaldo has returned to Manchester United.

#3 Euro 2020 Golden Boot

Cristiano Ronaldo scored five goals at Euro 2020.

Holders Portugal crashed out of the Round of 16 at Euro 2020 this summer, producing some underwhelming performances. They were knocked out by Belgium in the Round of 16.

Despite his team's elimination, Ronaldo ended the Euros as the joint-top goalscorer. Both Ronaldo and the Czech Republic's Patrik Schick scored five goals in the competition.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Patrik Schick shared a message to Ronaldo after he lost the Euro Golden Boot to him on assists 😁 Patrik Schick shared a message to Ronaldo after he lost the Euro Golden Boot to him on assists 😁 https://t.co/tQHLnMABG9

Cristiano Ronaldo won the top scorer award, as he also provided an assist. In potentially his last Euros as a player, Ronaldo enjoyed a world-class tournament on an individual level.

#2 All-time top goalscorer at the Euros

Cristiano Ronaldo became the all-time top scorer at the Euros this summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed an excellent Euro 2020 campaign, breaking multiple records during the tournament.

He entered the tournament tied for the most goals scored in European Championship history, with nine, level with the great Michel Platini. The 36-year-old scored five goals this summer to take his tally to 14, which comfortably made him the all-time top goalscorer in European Championship history.

Ronaldo, who made his Euro debut in 2004, is the first player to score in five different European Championships. Nobody else has done in more than three.

#1 All-time top goalscorer in men's international football

Cristiano Ronaldo has become the most prolific scorer in men's international football.

Cristiano Ronaldo's achievements speak for themselves. For both club and country, the Portugal international has always stepped up when it has mattered.

His consistency is astounding. At international level, Ronaldo is now the all-time top goalscorer in men's football. The 36-year old has scored 115 goals in 182 appearances for Portugal since his debut in 2003. He surpassed the record of Iran's Ali Daei (109) to claim the record outright.

His brace against Republic of Ireland earlier this year saw him break the record. Ronaldo is still going strong at the highest level and has not shown signs of slowing down anytime soon.

