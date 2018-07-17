4 iconic Chelsea victories of the modern era

Aryaman Sood FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.36K // 17 Jul 2018, 00:27 IST

Legacy through the lens of crests

Chelsea Football Club has seen a dramatic upturn in fortunes since the late nineties. The takeover of the club by Russian oligarch, Roman Abramovich served to only push the club higher as it rose from Zola inspired FA Cup wins to Premier League winners and eventually, Champions of Europe.

Along the way, they have had a series of inspiring managers. Joining this list now is Maurizio Sarri. The talent has been world class from Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard to Eden Hazard, N'Golo Kante and now, joining them is Jorginho.

In this slideshow, we will take a look at Chelsea's most iconic and milestone victories of the modern era.

#4 Chelsea 8-0 Wigan Athletic (2010)

Didier Drogba - Chelsea legend!

The Chelsea entertainers under Carlo Ancelotti needed a win on the last day to keep Manchester United at bay and end the Mancunian hegemony on the league title. Most teams might have been unnerved considering United had clinched three titles in a row, the first time that had happened in the Premier League.

But in the face of uncertainty, Chelsea displayed nerves of steel and proceeded to smash 8 past a hapless Wigan side. If there were any doubts pertaining to nerves, they were laid to rest as Frenchman Nicolas Anelka gave Chelsea the lead after just six minutes. Another Frank Lampard penalty followed before halftime, following which the floodgates opened.

Six goals in the second half including a second for Anelka, a hat-trick for Drogba and a rare Ashley Cole goal guaranteed that Chelsea romped to the title, their first without Mourinho at the helm, in outstanding fashion.

The season also involved an FA Cup title win, securing Chelsea's first ever league and cup double. Along the way, Chelsea scored 103 goals, a record that stood till Manchester City broke it this season.

The match is an important milestone since it banished the ghost of Jose Mourinho to the past and allowed Chelsea to move forward, until they re-appointed him half a decade later.