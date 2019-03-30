4 important changes to implement in Manchester United after Solskjaer appointment

Jesus Estrada FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 219 // 30 Mar 2019, 04:26 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Manchester United Team Leader, Paul Pogba.

Ole's at the Wheel! Manchester United have officially put pen to paper, permanently appointing the Baby Faced Assassin, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, as manager on a three-year contract. Manchester United have seen a rise under Solskjaer winning 10 of their last 13 Premier League fixtures since his caretaker appointment back on December 19. Combined with a memorable comeback European night, in which they came back from a two-goal deficit and knocked out French giants Paris Saint Germain, Solskjaer appointment looked perfect on paper. The scrutiny Solskjaer faced, as to whether he had the capacity and managerial expertise to manage a top club like Manchester United or not, looks like a distant memory now.

Time will tell, however, as to whether Manchester United's rise in fortunes can be sustained, as they have looked very vulnerable and shaky when closing matches. Recent fixtures against Arsenal and Wolves demonstrated Manchester United's weakness when faced with a quick counter-attacking opposition.

Manchester United desperately need big-name signings in order to compete in all fronts. The current crop of talent, although performing, lack the cutting edge in order to bring silverware towards Old Trafford. Good teams win games, Great teams win trophies. Defense wise, Manchester United constantly look vulnerable when faced with elite pressure.

On paper, in the training ground, in the transfer market, and on the pitch, much is needed before Manchester United can truly transform into an elite team that can match their lofty ambitions.

Below, I list decisions and changes needed in order for Manchester United to become an elite European team capable of combating in both the Premier League and Champions League.

#4 Getting Rid of Dead Weight

Alexis Sanchez, 31, is reportedly earning a surreal $318,205 per week

Getting rid of players who have not had a decent run of form, or are far from demonstrating the performances they were once capable of, is the most difficult part when dealing with the transfer market. Looking out for inflated prices is a close second. But managing to recuperate the vast sums of cash spent on a player seems to be a difficult part when dealing with a busy, heavily reported, inflated transfer market.

Manchester United have done relatively well when getting rid of players. Notably Morgan Schneiderlin to Everton and Fellaini to Chinese team Shandong Luneng Taishan. They are going to have to continue that trend this transfer market if they are going to sign new players.

Alexis Sanchez is one player who has been unable to exploit the talent we were all accustomed to seeing at Arsenal. Matteo Darmian, Marcus Rojo and Chris Smalling all look surplus to requirements at Old Trafford.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement