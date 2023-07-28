4 most improved teams of the 2022-23 Premier League season

The 2022–23 Premier League season saw a significant improvement in the performance of several teams. Clubs that had struggled in the 2021-22 season made significant changes to their squads, coaching staff and their overall in-game strategies. As a result, they were some of the biggest climbers in the Premier League table compared to their respective finishes in May 2022.

Some mid and bottom table teams had a far better campaign than they would've anticipated in a keenly contested 2022-23 Premier League season. Some ended up in European places, some even in Champions League spots! The league also witnessed the downfall of some giants with Chelsea finishing in a lowly 12th place whereas league contenders Liverpool ending fifth.

However, our focus today are the units who defied the odds and gave a much improved performance this time around and signalled to other teams that they cannot be ignored. Without further ado, let's take a look at them with a focus on their performances from the 2021-22 season vis-a-vis the just concluded 2022-23 Premier League season.

#1 Newcastle United (11th to 4th)

Newcastle United v Aston Villa - Premier League

Newcastle United caught the whole world by surprise with their impressive run in the 2022-23 Premier League season. For the first time since 2003, the Magpies finished the season in the top four, earning a spot in the Champions League. Who could have imagined that for a team that finished in 11th position the season prior!

Newcastle's development can be attributed in great part to the entry of new ownership in the summer of 2022. The club received significant investment from the club's new owners -Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, which enabled them to sign several well-known players, like Bruno Guimaraes, Alexander Isak, and Kieran Trippier.

The appointment of Eddie Howe was also a significant factor to Newcastle United's success. Howe, the former Bournemouth manager, is known for getting the most out of his players. The Magpies racked up 19 wins last season compared to 13 the season prior and had a goal difference of +35 compared to -18 in the 2021-22 season.

#2 Brighton & Hove Albion(9th to 6th)

Arsenal FC v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

Brighton & Hove Albion joined Newcastle among the teams to have witnessed a significant improvement last season. The Seagulls broke their previous record for the highest Premier League finish of ninth position by ending the 2022-23 Premier League season in the sixth place. Roberto De Zerbi weaved his magic at the club and earned them European football for the first time in their 122-year history!

A lion's share of the credit for the team's progress must be given to new manager, Roberto De Zerbi who replaced Graham Potter in September. De Zerbi is a youthful and innovative coach who has been successful in bringing the best out of his players. For Brighton, he reinforced a winning, attacking style of play that has been quite effective.

There were other important reasons that also contributed to Brighton's progress. The club had a stable team that had been working together for a while. Players like Pascal Gross, Alexis Mac Allister, and Danny Welbeck all played crucial roles together with a solid mix of young and experienced players.

#3 Aston Villa (14th to 7th)

Aston Villa take on Walsall in a friendly at the Bescot Stadium on Saturday

Another team that improved significantly last season were Aston Villa. The Villans were seventh overall, which earned them a spot in Europe for the first time since the 2010-11 Premier League season when they had contested in the Europa League.

Aston Villa's improvement can be attributed to the acquisition of some quality players, such as Leon Bailey (8 G/A) Danny Ings (6G) and strong performances from homegrown hero Jacob Ramsey (13 G/A). However, the star of the team last season was striker Ollie Watkins who scored 15 goals and gave six assists.

The hiring of Unai Emery was also a strong catalyst for Aston Villa's improvement. The former Arsenal Manager was known for his attacking football during his time at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Villarreal. He oversaw 15 wins and eight losses in 27 games at the helm.

#4 Fulham (Championship - 10th)

Fulham host Sunderland in the FA Cup on Saturday.

Fulham were yet another team which improved leaps and bounds last season. This was the Cottagers' highest finish since ending in seventh place in 2008-09 Premier League season.

Fulham's promotion to the Premier League and incredible 10th-place finish was largely due to the signing of experienced players like Willian (11 G/A), Bernd Leno from Arsenal, the dynamic midfielder Joao Palhinha from Sporting CP (3G) and Andreas Pereira from Manchester United (10G/A). The star of the team was Aleksandar Mitrovic, top scoring with 14 goals and two assists.

Experienced coach Marco Silva has done a fantastic job with the team since taking over in July 2021. The Cottagers are sure to finish in European places next season if they continue to give consistent performances.