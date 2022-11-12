4 in-form debut players to watch out for at the Qatar 2022 World Cup 

The World Cup is a competition that every professional footballer dreams of featuring in and every edition of the prestigious tournament has always been filled with action.

The Qatar 2022 World Cup will kick off in a few days' time and the competition is an opportunity for several young talents to improve their reputation on the global stage.

Several young players have performed excellently well in their respective teams in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign.

As such, this article will look at the four most in-form debut players to watch out for at the upcoming Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Without further ado, let's look at them.

#4 Dusan Vlahovic (Serbia)

Vlahovic - AC Milan v Juventus - Serie A - 2022-23 season

Despite Juventus' poor performances in several competitions this season, he's one of the club's standout players, and his intuition in attack has been outstanding.

Vlahovic has netted six goals and registered one assist in 10 league appearances so far. He registered two goal involvements in five appearances during the group stage of the Champions League competition.

The 22-year-old was selected to feature for Serbia in his first World Cup and will most likely lead the line in attack for his national team. It will be interesting to see if he remains consistent.

#3 Bukayo Saka (England)

Arsenal FC v FC Zürich: Group A - UEFA Europa League

The Englishman is arguably one of the best-performing youngsters in the Premier League this season and his vision in attack has been fruitful for Arsenal.

Saka has netted four goals and registered six assists in 13 league appearances so far. Similarly, he netted one goal in six appearances during the group stage of the Europa League this season.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored In the Premier League this season only Kevin De Bruyne (9) has more assists than Bukayo Saka (6) In the Premier League this season only Kevin De Bruyne (9) has more assists than Bukayo Saka (6) 🅰️ In the Premier League this season only Kevin De Bruyne (9) has more assists than Bukayo Saka (6) https://t.co/iC9JAEEyE3

The 21-year-old is one of the youngest players in Gareth Southgate's World Cup squad and his intuition could be vital for the three lions in attack.

TSG Hoffenheim v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga 2022-23 World Cup

The German international has been brilliant and his presence in attack has been pivotal for Bayern Munich.

Musiala has netted nine goals and registered four assists in 13 Bundesliga appearances so far. Similarly, he has also registered two goal involvements in five appearances in the Champions League this season.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC No player in the Bundesliga has contributed to more goals this season than Jamal Musiala (13).



He's only 19 years old 🤯 No player in the Bundesliga has contributed to more goals this season than Jamal Musiala (13).He's only 19 years old 🤯 https://t.co/C5XDFqyk4R

The 19-year-old will feature in his first World Cup in Qatar in the coming days and his scoring consistency makes him one of the youngsters to watch out for in the competition. It will be fascinating to see if he can help Germany in winning the trophy.

#1 Cody Gakpo (Netherlands)

PSV Eindhoven v Glasgow Rangers - UEFA Champions League Play-Off Second Leg 2022-23

The Dutchman has arguably been one of the best-performing attackers in Europe this season and his vision in the final third of the pitch is commendable.

Gakpo has netted nine goals and registered 12 assists in 13 league appearances so far. He has scored three goals and has registered three assists in five Europa League appearances this season.

Squawka @Squawka



◉ 23 games

◉ 13 goals

◉ 17 assists



Xavi Simons in 2022/23:



◉ 21 games

◉ 10 goals

◉ 3 assists



Both going to their first World Cup. Cody Gakpo in 2022/23:◉ 23 games◉ 13 goals◉ 17 assistsXavi Simons in 2022/23:◉ 21 games◉ 10 goals◉ 3 assistsBoth going to their first World Cup. Cody Gakpo in 2022/23:◉ 23 games◉ 13 goals◉ 17 assistsXavi Simons in 2022/23:◉ 21 games◉ 10 goals◉ 3 assistsBoth going to their first World Cup. 🇳🇱 https://t.co/FY35HtZ6xG

The 23-year-old is one of the debut players to watch out for in the World Cup, and this is based on his fine form and impressive attacking threat.

His presence will be vital for Louis van Gaal in the competition and it will be intriguing to see if he can maintain his consistency.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Newcastle vs Chelsea and other EPL GW 16 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes