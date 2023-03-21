4 most in-form French players right now (March 2023)

The French national football team are one of the powerhouses in the international football scene and this has been evident in recent results. The team won the 2018 FIFA World Cup and finished as the runners-up in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Furthermore, France has produced a number of outstanding players in the past including the likes of Zinédine Zidane, Thierry Henry and Michel Platini, to name a few.

Similarly, the 2022-23 campaign is no different as we've witnessed several impressive displays by French players around the world.

On that note, this article will rank the four most in-form French players right now.

#4 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

Real Betis v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga Santander 2022-23 campaign

The striker has been sensational in front of goal for Real Madrid this season and his attacking contributions have been significant in attack.

Despite struggling with his fitness in recent months, Benzema has netted 19 goals and has registered five assists in 29 appearances for Carlo Ancelotti's side so far.

His consistency has been quite evident specifically in the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 campaign and it remains to be seen if he can combine with the in-form Vinicius Junior to help Real Madrid in retaining their Champions League trophy.

#3 Alexandre Lacazette (Olympique Lyonnais)

French player - Alexandre Lacazette of Lyon in action

In the aftermath of his dramatic return to Lyon, the Frenchman has been clinical in the final third of the pitch and his attacking intuition has been remarkable this season.

Lacazette has netted 21 goals and has registered five assists in 28 appearances for Lyon across all competitions so far. Similarly, the 31-year-old recently became Lyon's second all-time top-scorer and he remains a key player in Laurent Blanc's squad.

B/R Football @brfootball



The Frenchman has 11 goals in his last nine games Alexandre Lacazette becomes Lyon’s second all-time top scorer (150).The Frenchman has 11 goals in his last nine games Alexandre Lacazette becomes Lyon’s second all-time top scorer (150).The Frenchman has 11 goals in his last nine games ♨️ https://t.co/CNHbhklGOa

#2 Randal Kolo Muani (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Kolo Muani - Eintracht Frankfurt v SV Werder Bremen - Bundesliga - 2022-23 campaign

The Frenchman was one of the most outstanding players for France at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and he has been consistent and sensational in attack this season.

Kolo Muani has netted 16 goals and has registered 14 assists in 35 appearances for Eintracht Frankfurt this season.

His performances have put him on the radar of some European clubs.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL Eintracht Frankfurt are braced for an offer from Manchester United for France striker Randal Kolo Muani this summer, according to reports in Germany Eintracht Frankfurt are braced for an offer from Manchester United for France striker Randal Kolo Muani this summer, according to reports in Germany 👀

#1 Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain)

FC Bayern München v Paris Saint-Germain: Round of 16 Second Leg - UEFA Champions League

Arguably one of the best players to ever emerge from France, Kylian Mbappe has been firing on all cylinders.

The Frenchman has netted 31 goals and has registered eight assists in 33 appearances for Paris Saint-Germain so far. He is the Ligue 1 current joint top-scorer with 19 goals.

However, it is quite surprising that despite his presence and that of Lionel Messi, Paris Saint-Germain were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League by Bayern Munich. Hence, the 24-year-old might be prompted to leave the club at the end of the 2022-23 campaign.

Poll : 0 votes