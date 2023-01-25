4 most in-form goalkeepers in La Liga right now (January 2023)

The La Liga 2022-23 campaign has arguably been one of the most immense in several years.

Barcelona are the current league leaders, with 44 points 17 league games while Real Madrid, Real Sociedad and Atletico Madrid complete the top four spots.

At the bottom of the table, Valladolid, Cadiz CF and Elche currently occupy the relegation spots in the standings.

However, several goalkeepers have performed excellently in helping their teams secure crucial points as well as registering numerous outstanding saves.

Hence, this article will look at four of the most in-form goalkeepers in La Liga right now (January 2023)

#4 Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid)

The Slovenian international is arguably one of the best goalkeepers in the world and his presence in goal has been fruitful for Diego Simeone.

Oblak has kept three clean sheets in his last five games across all competitions. Similarly, he has registered six clean sheets in 16 league appearances this season.

Given his impressive run of form, he remains a key player for Atletico Madrid in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign and it will be fascinating to see if he remains consistent.

#3 Álex Remiro (Real Sociedad)

The Spaniard is arguably one of the most in-form goalkeepers in La Liga right now and his presence in goal has been significant for Real Sociedad.

Remiro has kept four clean sheets in his last five games across all competitions. Similarly, he has kept seven clean sheets in 18 league appearances this season.

It can be stated that his decent performance in goal is one of the reasons why Real Socieded are thriving in La Liga this season and it will be interesting to see if he remains consistent.

#2 Unai Simon (Athletic Bilbao)

The Spaniard is arguably one of the finest goalkeepers currently in Europe and his ability to make crucial saves has been significant so far.

Simon has kept three clean sheets in his last five games across all competitions. Similarly, he has kept eight clean sheets in 18 league appearances and this is the second-highest number of clean sheets kept in the league this season.

Given his decent performances in recent weeks, he remains a key member of Ernesto Valverde's squad.

#1 Marc-André ter Stegen (Barcelona)

The German international is arguably the most in-form goalkeeper in Europe right now and his goalkeeping proficiency has been decent so far.

Ter Stegen has kept two clean sheets in his last five appearances for Barcelona. Similarly, he has registered the most number of clean sheets in La Liga this season (13)

In form! Marc-André ter Stegen has kept 13 clean sheets and only conceded six goals in LaLiga this season.Inform! Marc-André ter Stegen has kept 13 clean sheets and only conceded six goals in LaLiga this season. In 🔝 form! https://t.co/AAenAAeEbY

The 30-year-old has conceded the least number of goals in La Liga so far (6) and his presence in goal remains crucial for Barcelona in the title race.

