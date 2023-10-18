4 most in-form Premier League midfielders right now (October 2023)

Basically, there are three essential classifications of midfielders: the central, defensive and attacking midfielders. Midfielders are constantly considered to be the engine cabin of any squad as they are tasked with stabilizing the flow of the game.

However, beside negating the tempo of a game, midfielders are expected to offer a helping hand in the final third of the pitch. In a rigorous and powerful league such as the Premier League, the task of a midfielder can be very complex due to the quick or competitive nature of the game.

It's also important to highlight that the competition among midfielders in the above league is second to none in Europe. Hence, when we see midfielders performing ably, there's a need to applaud them. On that note, this writing will talk about four of the most in-form midfielders in the Premier League right now.

#4 Rodri (Manchester City)

Manchester City v FK Crvena zvezda: Group G - UEFA Champions League 2023/24

Not many had noticed how key Rodri is for Manchester City until he was suspended. The defensive side of the Citizens' midfield has struggled to curtail the pressure from several opponents in recent weeks.

In the current campaign, the Spaniard has been key, not just to the defensive side of the midfield but also the attacking side. The three defeats that Manchester City has recorded this season were registered when he was unavailable.

Moreover, Rodri has won eight tackles, and he has registered six headed clearances in the league so far. In terms of attacking contributions, Rodri has netted two goals and registered one assist in six league games. Hence, it's safe to say that his presence has been fundamental.

#3 Declan Rice (Arsenal)

Arsenal FC v Manchester City - Premier League

In terms of solidifying and stabilizing the Gunners' midfield, Declan Rice has done a good job. Hence, it's safe to say that he's presently justifying his big-money price tag.

In eight league games so far, Rice has been able to close the loopholes in the Gunners' midfield. He has won 12 tackles and registered 13 interceptions thus far.

#2 James Ward-Prowse (West Ham United)

West Ham United FC v FK TSC Backa Topola: Group A - UEFA Europa League 2023/24

In an equitable manner, James Ward-Prowse is one of the most underrated and underappreciated midfield players in the league. There are only a few midfield players who are better than the former Southampton captain in terms of creativity.

In seven league appearances for the Hammers so far, Ward-Prowse has netted two goals and registered three assists.

#1 James Maddison (Tottenham Hotspur)

Tottenham Hotspur v Sheffield United - Premier League

In the absence of Kevin De Bruyne, James Maddison has been the most radiant midfielder in the Premier League this season.

Maddison has been on the scoreboard twice in eight league games. Also, he has registered the joint most assists (5). Lastly, the Englishman has created the second most attacking chances in the league so far (25). Accordingly, without any doubt, he merits the number one spot.